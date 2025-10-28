Five Halloween Pop-Ups Offering Frights, Flights and Food

Milwaukee businesses are really getting into the Halloween spirit.

Think you nailed your Halloween costume? Wait until you see Honeypie Cafe.

The Midwestern comfort restaurant, known for its scratch-made pies and airline chicken, is dressing up as another homestyle spot for the holiday—one that’s decidedly more Southern.

From Friday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 2, Honeypie will become Biscuit Barrel, serving “home cookin’ specialties” like chicken-fried steak, chicken and dumplings, corn muffins and cheesy jalapeno grits.

The menu is meant to evoke Cracker Barrel, a restaurant and gift shop chain with more than 600 locations across 44 states. The brand, which recently came under fire for a logo redesign, originally drew inspiration from old-fashioned country stores—key spaces for community gathering. While Cracker Barrel inspired the temporary menu, Honeypie, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., puts a local spin on the concept.

Biscuit Barrel specials will be served all weekend during opening hours. Regular brunch, lunch and dinner menus will also be available throughout the pop-up.

Honeypie is just one of several Milwaukee bars and restaurants getting into the Halloween spirit. Here are four more standouts:

Comet Cafe

With fried bologna, chicken fingers and poutine on the menu, Comet Cafe‘s Halloween pop-up might leave diners asking, “What’re you lookin’ at my gut for?”

A “Trailer Park Boys” pop-up will take over the restaurant, 1947 N. Farwell Ave., for one day only on Oct. 31, promising “decent food” and “greasy times.” Yum.

Breakfast, served by Comet’s Shed-N-Breakfast, will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring dishes like maple hash, Bubble’s breakfast platter and the breakfast Bobandy platter. Lunch and dinner items, courtesy of Dirty Borger, include the blue jay burger (don’t worry, it’s chicken), fried bologna sandwich, donair poutine and chicken fingers.

The pop-up also comes with themed cocktails like apple cizzinnamon and bl-orange.

Indeed Brewing Company

Halloween Flight Night returns to Indeed Brewing Company on Friday, Oct. 31, with a lineup of beers inspired by popular candies.

Infused brews include chocolate peanut butter cup: Loretta’s dark lager flavored with cocoa nibs and peanut butter extract; Skittles Hello Milwaukee with lime, berries and red berries tea; sour apple Apple Crisp Ale with Hawkins sour blend and green apples; and Lemonhead Brightside with lemon zest and juice.

Flights will be available at Indeed’s Walker’s Point taproom, 530 S. 2nd St., from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., or until supplies last.

Lost Whale

Though breaking from its traditional “What We Do in the Shadows” pop-up, Lost Whale hasn’t misplaced its Halloween spirit.

The cocktail bar, 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is nearing the end of its month-long Black Lagoon takeover, featuring cocktails like Noctura Colada, Corpse Flower and the spirit-free Widow Maker—plus merch from Tiki Farm and creepy decor that plunges guests into a swampy shipwreck.

Black Lagoon is a nationwide pop-up with nearly 40 installments across North America. Lost Whale’s experience began Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 2.

Sugar Maple

Halloween at Sugar Maple is going to suck…blood.

The Bay View bar, 441 E. Lincoln Ave., is hosting a vampire-themed pop-up, paying homage to famous fangs from Twilight, “True Blood,” Dracula and others.

Daily screenings and drink specials are planned for the week-long event, as well as a drag show and vamp-themed costume contest on Oct. 31, the pop-up’s closing night.

More details are available on Sugar Maple’s social media.

