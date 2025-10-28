International Style Lounge to Replace Allure

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new lounge proposed for downtown Milwaukee aims to transport visitors to new locales—no passport required.

Mosaic – International Bistro + Social, led by owner Sierra Pecor of Cross Culture Hospitality LLC, would feature diverse music, global sporting events and a tapas-style menu inspired by cuisines from around the world. The business is planned to open at 789 N. Jefferson St., the current site of Allure MKE.

Earlier this month, Pecor received key approval from the Milwaukee Licenses Committee; the proposal is now pending before the full Common Council.

But just last year, Pecor was planning to move away from Milwaukee. What changed? It started with a devastating hit-and-run.

In March 2024, a driver crashed through barricades on Water Street, plowing into Pecor and leaving her seriously injured. “As you can imagine, life completely flipped upside down,” she told committee members during an Oct. 21 hearing. “Prior to that, I had been able to travel the world. But after the accident, things changed.”

Rather than dwell on the setback, Pecor said she made an effort to reframe the situation. “If I’m not going to move, let’s bring things like this to the city.”

Mosaic – International Bistro + Social will cater to two main audiences: Milwaukee residents who are unable or choose not to travel, and those visiting the city. Pecor described the business as a place where out-of-towners can experience music, food and culture from across the globe while also experiencing the best of Milwaukee.

“Overall, the importance for me is community,” Pecor said. “I think my ‘why’ is very strong.”

Pecor, a veteran bartender, brings nearly a decade of industry experience to the new venture, as well as entrepreneurial experience as owner of Golden Lash Beauty Bar in Fox Point.

Pecor plans to divide operations between the building’s two levels, with the first floor opening daily at 11 a.m. as the main bar and dining area and the upper level activated as a “European-style” club on weekends, emphasizing lounge seating with minimal space for dancing.

The proposed menu includes small plates such as Nigerian jollof rice, spicy edamame, Italian meatballs and papas bravas, along with entrees like shawarma tacos and beef bolognese-stuffed shells. The business also plans to offer weekend brunch service. A bar program would include beer, wine and craft cocktails, along with a robust selection of non-alcoholic drinks.

Aside from food and beverage, Mosaic plans to show international sporting events like soccer and host musicians across genres such as Afrobeats, Afro House, Eurohouse and Lo-fi, according to the business plan.

Licenses committee members unanimously recommended approval for the business, despite an objection from longtime tavern operator Jim Taylor, owner of Taylor’s next door to the proposed Mosaic space.

Taylor has also opposed the building’s current occupant, Allure, at previous hearings. Allure opened in 2022 with a provision that required patrons to be at least 25. Owner Tino Bates attempted to lower the age to 21 in April, but faced pushback from neighbors and city officials.

No such restriction would exist at Mosaic, according to the application.

Pecor did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

