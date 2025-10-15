When Will Fall Colors Peak in Wisconsin?

Colorful leaves may be peaking somewhat later in 2025.

Leaves are changing color across Wisconsin. But in most of the state, the trees have yet to reach their height of vibrancy.

The onset of this year's fall color peak appears to be somewhat delayed, but only by a "week or so," said Assistant State Climatologist Ed Hopkins.

In parts of northern Wisconsin, including the Marinette, Rhinelander and Tomahawk areas, the leaves have already hit their peak, according to a map from Wisconsin’s Department of Tourism.

But, if you’re in the middle or southern parts of the state, including the Milwaukee, Madison and La Crosse areas, optimal leaf peeping may not start until later in October, Hopkins said.

“You can wait a week or so and still get to see fairly nice color,” Hopkins said.

How will weather conditions affect the leaf peeping forecast?

Not every Wisconsin fall is created equal. Weather patterns can affect the timing of when leaves change, as well as how vibrant those colors are once the leaves shift.

Leaves get their signal to change when the days start getting shorter. Up north, the daylight hours start shrinking sooner, which also causes the leaves there to change earlier. In northern Wisconsin, for instance, that shift can happen as early September.

This year, Wisconsin had a rainy summer, which could create the kind of moist soil that bodes well for brighter leaves, Hopkins said.

At the same time, he said, the unusually warm fall is mitigating factor that can contribute to duller-looking leaves.

And he says the beauty of this year’s leafy display may depend on the weather in the coming weeks. Lots of sunshine is ideal for brighter foliage, while too much rain or wind could cause the leaves to drop too soon.

