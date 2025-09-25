Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Art, water and beer – it’s difficult to think about Milwaukee without these three things. And all three play a big part in this weekend’s schedule of events. Bay View Gallery Night will transform neighborhood businesses into miniature art galleries, and Doors Open Milwaukee will invite guests to check out what’s going on behind the scenes at some of Milwaukee’s most interesting buildings. Celebrate Milwaukee’s Inner Harbor and Harbor District at Harbor Fest, and shop all things weird at the World Oddities Expo.

September 26-28: The Nostalgia Con

Do you yearn for the days when MTV, Beanie Babies and the “Macarena” were the hot topics? The Nostalgia Con promises to transport you back to the ‘90s and early ‘2000s with an event packed with celebrity guests, vendors, live music and more. Meet special guests like Bam Margera and Bob West, and dress up like your favorite characters from the era and participate in costume contests. The Nostalgia Con will take place at the Baird Center and will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 111 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Nostalgia Con’s website.

September 26: Bay View Gallery Night

Bay View Gallery Night will once again transform neighborhood bars, restaurants and venues into miniature art galleries. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., a curated list of Bay View businesses will host painters, musicians, photographers and more. All events are free and open to the public. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit the Bay View Gallery Night website.

September 27-28: Doors Open Milwaukee

Ever wanted to see what’s going on behind the scenes at your favorite brewery? Ever wondered what’s inside your favorite piece of Milwaukee architecture? Doors Open Milwaukee is inviting the public to check out more than 160 locations, including churches, restaurants, farms and more. For a full list of participating buildings, and an interactive map, visit the Historic Milwaukee website. Doors Open Milwaukee is free to attend.

September 27: World Oddities Expo

Shop taxidermy, magical tools and all things peculiar at the World Oddities Expo, a traveling festival coming to the Baird Center. The convention will feature vendors, artists, performers and more, and guests can watch live painting, get tattooed on site, watch burlesque shows and more. Guests can also sign up for hands-on workshops where they’ll work alongside professionals in the field of the bizarre. The World Oddities Expo will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. VIP early access grants entry at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the World Oddities Expo website.

September 27: Third Space Brewing Ninth Anniversary Party

Third Space Brewing is celebrating its ninth birthday with a day packed full of live music, specialty beers, food trucks and more. Starting at 12:30 p.m., bands like The MilBillies, HOSTS, De La Buena and more will take to the stage. Third Space Brewing will be selling its ninth anniversary specialty beer To The Nines, a 9% ABV champagne-style ale. And the event isn’t just a celebration of Third Space Brewing’s accomplishments – it’s also a fundraiser for Camp Minikani. Donations will be accepted to help provide camp scholarships to children, and prizes will be given out to those who donate. Third Space Brewing’s Ninth Anniversary Party is free to attend and will run from noon to 10 p.m.

September 28: Harbor Fest

Learn all about Milwaukee’s harbors and rivers at Harbor Fest, a celebration of Milwaukee’s Inner Harbor and Harbor District. Guests can travel on water taxis, participate in the Riveredge Nature Center’s sturgeon release, watch live performances and more. Tour the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences, and check out the construction of the Harbor View Riverwalk. Harbor Fest is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine. Harbor Fest will take place along E. Greenfield Avenue east of S. Barclay Street. Guests can reach Harbor Fest via water taxi at Boone & Crockett. For more information, visit the Harbor District’s website.