The Milwaukee County Board will release the county’s annual arts funding after all.

The board voted unanimously to award $307,825 in grants to several dozen area arts organizations Thursday. The grants were originally held up after supervisors received pushback over the way they were apportioned.

In the past, not all grants were the same. But beginning in 2024, the county’s Cultural, Artistic & Musical Programming Advisory Council (CAMPAC) implemented a plan approved by the county board in 2021: award all organizations the same amount. Add to that a $100,000 cut to arts funding in the 2025 budget, and each of the 49 groups this year will receive a $6,413 grant.

The changes left some organizations disgruntled, and supervisors reported receiving dozens of calls and emails on the topic. It was enough pushback to give supervisors on the Committee on Parks and Culture pause. The committee voted earlier this month not to release the funds.

Sup. Sheldon Wasserman, who chairs the committee, initially joined his colleagues in voting down the grants. He suggested CAMPAC should revise its formula.

During a meeting of the Milwaukee County Board Thursday, Wasserman changed his tune and pushed for releasing the grants as they are. However, he did propose an amendment directing CAMPAC to collaborate with the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) to develop a new formula. One that considers “the track record and performance of each applicant, the size of each arts organization, and its inclusiveness in serving the residents of Milwaukee County.”

The amendment also notes that supervisors are concerned about “the equity and sustainability of the current ‘one-size-fits-all’ funding model” that gives every organization an equal grant.

“I do sympathize with CAMPAC, and I think they are arts professionals,” Sup. Anne O’Connor said. “There is an argument to be made that while you have a wonderful organization, it doesn’t necessarily represent some of the smaller groups.”

Wasserman maintained that it was inappropriate for Milwaukee County Parks staff to inform organizations they would receive grant funding before the county board approved them. “What they did this time, which really ticked off a lot of us, was they told these groups, you are guaranteed a check,” he said.

Informed of their pending grant awards, some of the smaller arts groups on the list were budgeting accordingly and would be affected if the grants were withheld, Milwaukee County Parks Deputy Director Jim Tarantino told supervisors earlier this month. Sup. Jack Eckblad echoed this concern during the board meeting on Thursday, telling his colleagues that withholding the grants now would hurt smaller arts organizations on the list.

Sup. Steve Taylor said he was pleased with the amendment because it was setting up the county to start saying no to organizations asking for money, something he thinks his colleagues struggle to do.

“So this amendment’s right up my alley, because we’re going to say no to people,” he said. “I mean, that’s what’s going to happen.”

The main problem, though, as Taylor has admitted, and his colleagues have also pointed out, is that the state provides so little funding for arts organizations. In recent years, Wisconsin has ranked last in per capita arts funding. Sup. Steven Shea called it an “absolute national disgrace.”

“I mean, we are embarrassed in front of the entire country,” he said.