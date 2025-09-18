Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pumpkin-flavored everything is already on the shelves, but we’ve still got warm weather and street festivals to enjoy before we can fully commit to the upcoming season’s offerings. Bay View Bash will once again bring several stages of live music, vendors, food trucks and more to Kinnickinnic Avenue. Mondo Lucha! will trade Turner Hall Ballroom’s stage for a wrestling ring, and the Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin will be bigger and better than ever now that it’s celebrating at the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time.

September 19: Mondo Lucha!

Mondo Lucha!, Milwaukee’s high-flying professional wrestling show, is celebrating its 17th year with another action-packed event at Turner Hall Ballroom. This unique show blends wrestling, burlesque, music and comedy all into one evening, paying homage to the zaniness of the pre-WWE days of professional wrestling. Mondo Lucha! will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $43.98 and can be purchased on the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

September 19: Harvest Fest Block Party & Pumpkin Spirit Release

Great Lakes Distillery is bringing back its annual Harvest Fest Block Party & Pumpkin Spirit Release, an evening filled with live music, seasonal spirits, vendors and more. Taste a variety of specialty cocktails made from the distillery’s Pumpkin Seasonal Spirit, distilled using Lakefront Brewery’s popular Pumpkin Lager. Grab a bite to eat from a variety of food trucks such as Fox Den and The Iron Pig, and stick around for live music courtesy of The Last Bees and Jack Tell. There will also be a mini makers market setting up shop. The Harvest Fest Block Party is free to attend and will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will take place at Great Lakes Distillery.

September 20: Bay View Bash

Milwaukee’s summertime street festival season is coming to a close, but not without one last party. The annual Bay View Bash is once again bringing live music, art, vendors, food and more to S. Kinnickinnic Avenue. Five different stages will host packed lineups of live music and entertainment, including performances by Fox Face, Chapped Lips, Abby Jeanne and the Shadowband and more. The event will also host interactive stations where kids can learn regulation techniques and a game area with activities for the entire family. All proceeds from Bay View Bash are invested back into Milwaukee communities through various grants. Bay View Bash will take place on the stretch of S. Kinnickinnic Ave. between Potter Ave. and Clement Ave. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to attend. For a full schedule, visit the Bay View Bash website.

September 21: Slow Roll Bike Ride & Celebration

Take in the sights of Milwaukee’s lakefront during a group bike ride as part of the 10th Annual Slow Roll Bike Ride & Celebration. The annual ride is a commemoration of the life and legacy of Chris Kegel – founder of Wheel & Sprocket. The ride, which moves at a slow pace and is suitable for riders of all ages and skill levels, will begin at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park. Following the ride, participants will celebrate at the Beer Garden at the War Memorial Center. Riders will receive one free brat and beer or beverage and can participate in an auction. For more information and to register, visit the Chris Kegel Foundation’s website.

September 21: Bean Plant Block Party

Live music, skateboarding and coffee are at the forefront of the Bean Plant Block Party – Anodyne Coffee’s annual block party that takes place outside of the coffee roaster’s Walker’s Point location. Skateboarders of all skill levels are welcome to join in on the fun, and guests can enjoy live music, local vendors, food trucks and coffee and beer. Cream City Skatepark, which is also providing the ramps, is hosting a free workshop for kids ages 12 and under. Bean Plant Block Party is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.’s website.

September 21: Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin

The 12th-annual Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin will take over Henry Maier Festival Park and celebrate the culture and heritage of Puerto Rico with live music, dance, food and more. Musical guests include performances by Lil Jou Jou, Wendy Luna and more, and attendees can dance along with bomba dancer Alanna Zoe, world dance competitor Natalia Beans and others. Participate in a Puerto Rican Taste cooking class, and take your young ones to the Kids Zone, where they can make air-dry clay Taino art. Admission is $20. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.