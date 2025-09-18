Central Standard Enters THC Market

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Central Standard Craft Distillery is entering the burgeoning THC sector with its new line, Delta Dawn.

The non-alcoholic beverages, available in flavors like Door County Cherry Lemonade and Fruit Punch, are set to hit retail shelves this week. They’ll also be available in the distillery’s tasting room at 320 E. Clybourn St.

Each 12-ounce can is infused with 10 milligrams of hemp-derived THC—legal in Wisconsin under the 2018 Farm Bill—offering “a new way to mellow out,” according to the distillery.

“We saw an opportunity to bring our expertise in crafting high-quality spirits to a different kind of beverage,” said Pat McQuillan, co-founder of Central Standard. “Delta Dawn allows us to provide a new experience for our customers, focusing on delicious, familiar flavors with the added benefit of THC in a safe, controlled way.”

Like many of the company’s other products, Delta Dawn beverages feature locally sourced ingredients—specifically, Door County cherries.

Delta Dawn is the latest in a wave of THC-infused beverages from Milwaukee makers, as companies work to keep pace with shifting consumer interests—particularly those of younger generations who are trending away from alcohol.

It also comes shortly after the City of Milwaukee approved an ordinance prohibiting the sale of hemp derivatives containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to individuals under 21 years of age. Milwaukee County supervisors are now seeking to extend the regulation to every municipality in the county, according to Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting.

The THC beverage line is one of several new developments for Central Standard. The distillery recently launched its signature brandy and bourbon old fashioned in a ready-to-drink format, along with a large-format 1.75L premade brandy old fashioned. The business is also opening a new Crafthouse & Kitchen location at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and plans to expand production with a move to the historic Harley-Davidson campus, scheduled for early 2026.

For more details on Central Standard products, or to locate a nearby retailer, see the product locator.