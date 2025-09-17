'We will not be silenced,' declared former governor Scott Walker.

Hundreds of people gathered in Waukesha Tuesday night for a vigil honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The gathering was organized by the Wisconsin Young Republicans. It came less than a week after Kirk was assassinated at an event in Utah.

During the vigil, held at Cutler Park, the crowd lit candles, sang songs and heard from members of Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA as well as political leaders.

Republican former Gov. Scott Walker said the conservative movement was inspired by Kirk.

“In the end, no one person will replace Charlie Kirk. It will take all of us here tonight, and millions more like us around this nation and across the world,” he said. “We will not be silenced. We will be Charlie’s voice forevermore.”

Kirk, 31, died after being shot in the neck during a question and answer session at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. The 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Hundreds gather in Waukesha to honor Charlie Kirk was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.