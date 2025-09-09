Summer of ’85 to Host Community Suicide Prevention Event

Event on Sept. 10, National Suicide Awareness Day, is first of weekly series.

On National Suicide Awareness Day, Summer of ’85 will welcome guests with not just open doors, but open arms.

The bar, 2213 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., is partnering with I’m Still Standing to host My Future’s So Bright You Gotta Wear Shades, a non-alcoholic event centered on community support, education, camaraderie and lasting change.

Programming will take place Sept. 10 from 4 to 10 p.m., featuring testimony from those who’ve survived suicidal thoughts or attempts, and their families, along with resources and guidance from counselors, psychologists, social workers and religious leaders.

Non-alcoholic beverages, including craft mocktails, will be available for purchase. The event is open to all ages.

The goal, said I’m Still Standing founder Mia Yvette, is to challenge the stigma around mental illness while connecting struggling individuals with vital lifelines. Wednesday’s event will kick off a weekly series aimed at fostering ongoing dialogue about mental health.

Yvette has a personal connection to the cause, having attempted to end her own life at age 19 after suffering a catastrophic injury. The decision, driven by chronic pain and health complications, was one she regretted immediately.

“One day I got to a point where I just didn’t want to be here anymore,” said Yvette, a military and law enforcement veteran. “But thank God I’m still here—by the grace of God I’m still here.”

Yvette called the experience “eye-opening” and said that, while traumatic, it gave her the tools and perspective to help others. In 2015, she launched I’m Still Standing and has since raised funds for outreach, awareness and direct support for those personally affected by suicide.

“I’ve realized since then, everything I needed in that situation I could become,” she said. “I’ve been more positive about life. I’ve been able to talk to people in a way that helps them see life in a different light.”

Today, Yvette spends most evening at the newly opened Summer of ’85, where she works as a security guard. She sees the venue as an ideal space to breach difficult conversations—a key step in addressing mental health.

“I feel like it’s something that needs to be talked about more,” she said. “But it is something that’s hard to talk about.”

To help break the ice, attendees at My Future’s So Bright You Gotta Wear Shades will choose a pair of color-coded sunglasses upon entry—purple for prayer, teal for advice and other colors for allies and supporters.

Featured guests will include Mazin Sherid, Shon Kidd, Pastor Luis Vergara and Sammie Ganim. Sierra Clerc, a crisis social worker; Thomas Uriegas and Chaplain Melvin Santiago will also be on-site.

An 8 p.m. candle-lighting will honor and remember those who lost their lives to suicide.

Summer of ’85 will proceed with regular service at 10 p.m., after the event concludes.

Beyond Sept. 10, Yvette hopes the bar remains a safe space for individuals of all ages seeking support. “Every Wednesday, without fail, we’re going to be here,” she said. “We’re all going to be here for each other.”

For more information on My Future’s So Bright You Gotta Wear Shades, visit the event’s Facebook page.

