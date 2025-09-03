Big 80s-Themed Bar Opens on King Drive

Wanna dance with somebody? Head to Summer of '85.

What made the summer of 1985 so unforgettable? You just had to be there. Luckily, now you can be.

A new Bronzeville business, Summer of ’85, brings back the era of neon fashion, big hair and synth-pop, pairing the retro atmosphere with a list of themed cocktails and casual eats.

Summer of ’85, led by Julie Lukas and Paul Burgess, welcomed its first guests for a soft opening last week at 2213 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., the former home of SkyBox Sports Bar. A weekend-long grand opening celebration is set to kick off on Sept. 4.

Throwbacks abound at the bar and restaurant, where aerobics videos flash across TV screens as Pink Floyd and Whitney Houston pump through the speakers. Custom murals and decor—including a collage of 80s icons and zebra-print banquettes—further celebrate the theme.

Between belting out lines of “Crazy For You” and watching Jane Fonda execute a perfect high kick, guests can expect to sip on craft cocktails like the Hennessey-spiked Ektoplasm and The Large Marge, an oversized hibiscus and prickly pear margarita. The bar also offers domestic beers and classic mixed drinks.

A food menu features appetizers like Teenage Mutant Mozzarella Sticks, along with cauliflower “wings” and The Hulk Hoagie, a hearty sandwich filled with a smash patty, avocado spread, pickled red onion and chipotle horseradish sauce.

Summer of ’85 spans roughly 5,000 square feet over two levels, each featuring its own bar. The main level also includes table and booth seating, along with a spacious patio; a fence separates the outdoor space from King Drive. The lower level contains a DJ booth, lounge area and miniature arcade complete with a handful of retro games.

As the business continues to settle in, future plans call for live music, comedy performances and themed events such as a Back to the Future night.

For now, guests can catch regular sets from DJ GidMoney, who made an appearance during the soft opening. He’s set to return for this weekend’s grand opening, spinning throwback jams to fuel the festivities.

Summer of ’85 is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. For updates and information on the grand opening, visit the business on Facebook or Instagram.

Photos

