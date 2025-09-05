‘Somebody’s Going to End Up Dead!’ Mayor Decries Street Takeovers

Mayor Johnson, DA Lovern warn of penalties for both organizers and spectators.

Large crowds, revving engines, fireworks and vehicles doing doughnuts—a series of street takeovers swept through Milwaukee over Labor Day weekend, increasing pressure on city leaders to address the noisy and often dangerous displays that spike annually during the summer months.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed the issue Friday morning, outlining plans to penalize both organizers and spectators while urging residents to take action.

“They’re outrageous,” Johnson said of the takeovers. “Somebody’s going to end up hurt, somebody’s going to end up dead because of these activities.”

District Attorney Kent Lovern, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke joined Johnson at the press conference, which emphasized collaboration among city departments.

Earlier this year, Johnson called for an ordinance change that would raise fines for participants and onlookers to $500—a tactic he said mayors across the country are using to discourage takeovers in their own cities.

The Milwaukee Common Council‘s Public Safety and Health Committee took up the proposal in May, but it was held to the call of the chair.

Alderman Scott Spiker, chair of the Public Safety and Health Committee, expressed skepticism that the increased fine would be enough to drive change.

“What’s important to understand is that addressing the spectators in the audience isn’t going to address the problem … we can sit here and we can say, ‘Look, we passed this thing and raised [it] to $500’—that alone will do nothing.”

Instead, Spiker suggested “making an example” of a takeover participant by pressing criminal charges and towing their vehicle. “If there’s going to be real consequences, then maybe behavior changes.”

Lovern said he has directed Assistant District Attorney Dax Odom to work closely with law enforcement to do just that. “Where the evidence supports it, we will not hesitate to issue criminal charges and zealously prosecute those individuals,” he said.

The city is also considering alterations to roadways and intersections that would hinder takeover activity.

While not a new phenomenon, street takeovers have increased with the rise of social media, which makes it easier to coordinate meet-up spots. The events often involve blocking intersections with cars, assembling large crowds and sometimes lighting off fireworks or starting fires to perform for onlookers—and increasingly, for viral videos.

“The problem is fueled by social media,” Spiker said. “You can become a rock star on social media because you do some idiotic act, put yourself and others in danger, and then you post it.”

Chief Norman said the Milwaukee Police Department remains committed to the issue, despite staffing challenges. “We have resources, we’re utilizing partnership, the sheriff office has been very instrumental—but we know that we need you, the public, to help us be able to combat this particular type of activity.”

Since takeovers are often “pop-ups” rather than pre-planned events, Norman said 911 calls are essential for quickly identifying and addressing them. Tips and information can also be emailed to ifc@milwaukee.gov.

“All we can do is be ready,” he added. “Help us help you.”

When asked about the possibility of requesting aid from the U.S. National Guard, Johnson said it was not under consideration. “That’s not their assignment,” he said.