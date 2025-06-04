New City Plan For ‘Street Takeovers’ – Arrest the Onlookers

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee has become increasingly plagued with “street takeovers,” where reckless drivers perform often-dangerous moves in the middle of an intersection while dozens of raucous onlookers jam up the area.

A proposed new ordinance would allow the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) to ticket spectators “at an event that blocks or impedes traffic with intent to cause disorder or create a nuisance for other users of the roadway.” A $500 minimum fine could be issued.

“Once they take over a street, they use blocking vehicles, which inhibits law enforcement from actually getting to them,” said MPD Fusion Division Captain Phil Simmert to the Public Safety & Health Committee on May 22 of the lead perpetrators. “It allows them to disperse before we can take action.” Showing videos of six different locations targeted on the same night, Simmer said participants can shoot fireworks at first responders and gun shots are also heard. The lead participants, he said, often wear masks, use scouts, handheld radios and cover or use fake license plates. “Oftentimes, our response will simply get them to move to other places.”

Common Council President José G. Pérez had requested MPD present on the issue in May. He encouraged MPD to throw the book at those participating. “We can’t normalize this,” said Pérez. “I am asking MPD to start, if they haven’t already, to reduce and ultimately end this form of organized reckless driving.” He encouraged MPD to tow vehicles, issue reckless driving citations and ticket spectators. “I believe if this occurs, street takeovers will phase out. The risk will not be worth the reward, which I presume is some notoriety and excitement.”

The proposed ordinance from public safety committee chair Scott Spiker would add a new tool: a special citation for those who also are the easiest to arrest.

“Previously, we have had limited options to stop street takeovers. This new ordinance, sponsored by the Chair of the Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee Scott Spiker, will provide a tool authorities can use to address this problem,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson in a statement endorsing the proposal. “Neighbors have expressed frustration with street takeovers. The disorder and disruption associated with these events affect the quality of life in the areas around street takeovers, and Milwaukee is working to stop them.”

MPD Inspector Paul Lough said the department has dedicated 10 officers, split across two teams, to perform rapid responses in frequently targeted areas. It also has four tow trucks. “That will be in effect through the end of summer,” he said to the committee last month.

Before the task force was formed, MPD officials admitted to the committee they had made zero arrests related to the takeovers.

“We are hoping to make an example of someone participating in this,” said Simmert. But he said officers are entering dangerous situations. “The job of those blockers is to create chaos.”

Lough said anyone witnessing a takeover should call 911.

“This is not unique to Milwaukee, this has been occurring across the country for three, maybe four years,” said Simmert. He attributed the surge to social media. He declined to provide specifics, but said the department monitors social media.

“Street takeovers are a reckless and dangerous activity for everyone in our community. This new ordinance will give our officers an additional tool to keep our community safe from harm and hold the individuals participating or spectating in street takeovers accountable,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman in a statement. “The Milwaukee Police Department is thankful for our elected officials and everyone involved in the introduction of this new ordinance that will help us make our city safer to live, work and play.”

Assistant Chief Craig Sarnow said the issue is not yet as bad as it is in other cities and the department is trying to intervene before it progresses. “We are bringing everything to bear,” he said.

The Public Safety & Health Committee is expected to review the proposed ordinance in the coming weeks.

