Ascension Wisconsin Cancels Physician Outsourcing Plan

Ascension Wisconsin will not move forward with a controversial plan to outsource some of its intensive care unit doctors.

The proposal would have brought physicians from the national staffing firm TeamHealth into some Ascension units. It was greeted with intense concern from Ascension employees, including providers. Earlier this month, Ascension nurses told WPR they believed the outsourcing plan could compromise patient care.

The plan also attracted the attention of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who called on the health system to reconsider.

The company said Wednesday that it had canceled the outsourcing plans. In a statement, an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson said the nonprofit hospital system’s “decisions are always guided by what is in the best interest of our patients” and that the decision not to move forward with TeamHealth “prioritizes continuity for patients, staff and providers, ensuring we are meeting the needs of the communities we are privileged to serve.”

The proposal came as many hospitals face staffing challenges. TeamHealth, a Tennessee-based firm backed by private equity firms, is part of a growing industry of clinical staff outsourcing services.

