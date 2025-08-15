Three Walker’s Point Businesses Celebrating Anniversaries

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After just one year of heading Station 1846, owner Meghan Miles no longer remembers life without the business. That’s the reality of people who build something from the ground up, she said.

“It’s such a time commitment with so much to accomplish that hours go by like seconds—yet I don’t remember a time without Station 1846 in my life.”

Miles, also the founder and CEO of City Tours MKE, launched the cafe and cocktail lounge at 215 W. Bruce St. in August 2024. The year-long project transformed the former Schaefer Auto Services into a public-facing amenity and home base for the tourism company, which operates a fleet of five electric vehicles and two buses.

She’ll mark the milestone with a block party and vendors market on Aug. 16. The event, beginning at 9 a.m., will feature live music, giveaways and drink specials, along with a lineup of local vendors offering everything from pastries to puppies.

A full list of vendors is available to view online. The market ends at 2 p.m., but anniversary festivities are set to continue until 2 a.m., according to an event page for the block party. Attendees can also catch a shuttle from Station 1846 to Irish Fest.

Miles, who launched City Tours MKE in 2013, said the jump to food and beverage was a steep learning curve, but the support of knowledgeable team members made all the difference.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Being the sole owner, I truly relied on the team that made it possible and all the people in my life to help create the vision I had,” she said. “Finding the right people to help me build in that direction has been amazing.”

Miles noted a strong sense of accomplishment—not just for the initial opening, but also for making it through a full year in business, with more still to come.

“Knowing all the hurdles and obstacles I overcame to make it a year—and how the odds are against small business owners in that first year—I am able to focus on the future,” Miles said. “And it couldn’t be more exciting.”

Miles is particularly proud of the business’s efforts to connect with neighbors and local vendors. Station 1846 has participated in several pop-ups with Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop, and hopes to continue with similar activations in the future.

Meanwhile, City Tours MKE is working on ways to enhance its services to offer visitors the best possible experience.

“Without sounding corny, I hope people feel as welcomed when they come to Station 1846 or take one of our City Tours as I have in this great city,” Miles said.

Anodyne’s Bean Plant Block Party

Across the street from Station 1846, Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is soon to celebrate its 26th anniversary.

On Sept. 21, the cafe will take over Bruce Street with its fourth annual Bean Plant Block Party, featuring live music, food trucks, beer, vintage vendors and an all-wheels skating area complete with ramps, rails and jumps.

The block party takes place outside of Anodyne’s Walker’s Point cafe, 224 W. Bruce St., from noon to 5 p.m.

Steny’s Tavern & Grill

Steny’s Tavern & Grill, a neighborhood fixture, will celebrate four decades in business next month with a weekend-long block party running from Sept. 5 through 7.

The event, taking place at 800 S. 2nd St., will feature a lineup of live music from local and regional bands, food trucks, alcoholic beverages and an outdoor Packer party. Steny’s also plans to give away a 2025 Pan American Harley-Davidson to one lucky fan.

“Forty years in Milwaukee is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Jerry Steny, who founded Steny’s in 1985. “We wanted to throw a party that reflects the energy and loyalty of our neighborhood and the people who’ve supported us from day one.”