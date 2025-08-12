After Losing Reelection Bid, Former State Senator Wins Federal Job

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Longtime Republican elected official and real estate developer Duey Stroebel has found a new job.

Stroebel is the new regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

His appointment was announced July 25 by the HUD Secretary Scott Turner.

“As a former Wisconsin senator and assemblyman, Duey Stroebel has a strong background in creating and implementing policies that put the American people first,” said Turner in a statement. “His extensive record in public service will be critical as we address the needs of Americans in communities across the Midwest. I am proud to have him join the team at HUD and look forward to working with him.”

Stroebel, 65, lost his senate reelection bid last November. Running in the newly redrawn 8th Senate District, he faced Democratic attorney Jodi Habush Sinykin in a contest shaped by partisan redistricting and high voter turnout. Despite his decade of incumbency and role as vice chair of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, Stroebel lost by fewer than 2,000 votes, a margin of just over one percentage point, flipping the seat to Democratic control for the first time in more than two decades.

In his new role, Stroebel will oversee HUD’s housing and community development efforts across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. In this capacity, he will manage HUD field operations, coordinate funding and program implementations, and lead initiatives to boost affordable housing projects, community revitalization, and homeownership opportunities throughout the Midwest. During the Biden administration, Diane Shelley, a former Illinois state judge, held the role from 2022 under the presidential transition.

HUD plays a critical but quiet role in Milwaukee housing through its oversight and funding of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, which has recently encountered substantial turmoil and been issued a federal corrective action plan, and its support role with regard to low-income housing tax credits that are provided to states fund affordable housing development. The agency also provides loan guarantees, one of which used to developed The Couture apartment tower and another of which would support the redevelopment of the 100 East office tower into apartments.

“It is an exciting time for HUD, and I look forward to working with Secretary Turner to increase homeownership, support community development, and improve access to affordable housing in Region Five,” said Stroebel in a statement.

He had represented the Cedarburg area in the Wisconsin State Legislature for 14 years. Stroebel first won a special election to the State Assembly in 2011 and then a special election to serve in the State Senate in 2015. In 2014, he finished third in the Republican primary for the open 6th Congressional District seat. State Sen. Glenn Grothman won the race, triggering the senate special election Stroebel then won.

In addition to his time in the legislature, Stroebel has made a career in real estate. He owns and operates Terrace Realty, a real estate development and property management firm. The company owns several apartment buildings in Ozaukee County, as well as the Prospect East Apartments, 1947 N. Prospect Ave., in Milwaukee. Stroebel is also a former member of the Cedarburg Plan Commission and was previously elected to the Cedarburg School Board.