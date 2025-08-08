Urban Milwaukee members can get up to two tickets worth $54, while supplies last.

The world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture is right in our very own backyard. Milwaukee’s Irish Fest spans four days, utilizes 18 stages, and offers numerous entertainment acts. Aug. 14-17 is that time of year to dust off your shamrocks and stretch out your legs, because we want you to jig on over to the Summerfest grounds for free.

Urban Milwaukee members can reserve up to two free general admission tickets, worth $54, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to claim your ticket(s).

Members must be logged in to claim any tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available to pickup at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, 755 N. Milwaukee St. during normal store hours, or we are happy to mail them to you. Tickets must be picked up by Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Irish Fest runs from Aug. 14-17 at Henry Maier Festival Park located at 200 N. Harbor Dr. For a full lineup of activities, music, and vendors, visit its website.

