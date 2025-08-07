Indian Restaurant Planned For Southwest Side

From fried chicken to butter chicken, Mo's will become AI Kitchen.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new restaurant is slated to open at 3135 S. 92nd St., marking the latest in a string of short-lived businesses to occupy the southwest side space.

AI Kitchen, short for authentic Indian, would operate a takeout-only location in the former Mo’s Chicken Shack, which quietly closed earlier this year.

A proposed menu features meat-based entrees like chicken curry and butter chicken, along with vegetarian options including mixed vegetable curry and butter paneer. Meals are accompanied by bhagara rice—aromatic rice made with warming spices and green chillies—or jeera rice, which is flavored with cumin seeds.

The menu also offers plain rice served with dal or a choice of entree, along with breakfast items such as upma, a savory semolina porridge; mysor bonda, a crispy fried dumpling made with flour and yogurt; and idli, a steamed cake made of lentils and rice, often served with chutney or sambar.

In a license application, owner Venkata Naga Suneetha Darapureddy stated that he has one year of experience in a similar business and aims to open the 448-square-foot restaurant as soon as possible.

He has not indicated any plans for construction in the space, the northernmost storefront within a larger building that also houses a George Webb restaurant and a dispensary. Sachin G. Patel owns the building through Rudradhyan, LLC.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The former tenant, Mo’s Chicken Shack, launched in 2024, offering fried fish, shrimp and chicken made with owner Monique Britton’s original recipe.

Prior to Mo’s, the space was home to Good Soup, known for its seasonal soups, stews and homemade sourdough. Good Soup operated for nine months and was especially popular among third-shift workers due to its late-night hours. However, the restaurant was forced to close after one of its owners was critically injured in a motorcycle crash.

A license application for AI Kitchen is currently pending before the City of Milwaukee.

If approved, the restaurant plans to open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The business would remain closed Monday through Wednesday.

Neither Darapureddy nor Britton responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.