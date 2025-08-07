Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We’re nearing the end of this year’s run of the Wisconsin State Fair, so make sure you get to the fairgrounds and get any last-minute Cream Puffs, elote pizza slices, corndogs and more. If you’ve had your fill of fair food, check out the 50th Annual Morning Glory, where over 110 artists will be selling their work. Bronzeville Week will continue to celebrate African-American culture into the weekend, and 414 Anime will bring famous voice actors to the Baird Center.

August 7-10: Wisconsin State Fair

It’s the final days of the 2025 run of the Wisconsin State Fair, so this is your reminder to get your hands on an Original Cream Puff, Sporkies-award-winning snacks like elote pizza and fan favorite events like the Saz’s Famous Racing Pigs. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the Wisconsin State Fair’s website.

August 7-9: Bronzeville Week

Every year, the city celebrates African-American culture, history, art, commerce and entertainment during Bronzeville Week. This year marks the 15th annual celebration and each day is packed with events. On Thursday, guests will receive free admission at America’s Black Holocaust Museum and be able to participate in a workshop exploring African-American traditional stories at the HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Cafe. Attendees can join an acting workshop with Rotimi of the Chi on Friday, and enjoy pancakes and poetry before the Bronzeville Ride starts on Saturday. For a detailed breakdown of all of the Bronzeville Week happenings, visit the Bronzeville Week’s Facebook page.

August 8: Cat Video Fest

Do you often find yourself binging adorable and hilarious cat videos on your phone? Well, now you can do that on the big screen. The Oriental Theatre is hosting Cat Video Fest, a compilation reel of cat videos sourced from submissions, animations, music videos and viral internet videos. The showing will begin at 7 p.m. and 10% of all sales will be donated to Second Hand Purrs. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Film website.

August 9-10: 50th Annual Morning Glory Art Fair

Over 110 artists will set up shop at the Fiserv Forum for the 50th annual Morning Glory Art Fair. Guests can purchase anything from woodworking to ceramics, from clothing to paintings and more. Check out the Morning Glory Art Fair website, where you can find artists whose work interests you and exactly which booth they’ll be at. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

August 9-10: 414 Anime

Anime MKE is no longer the only time that fans are able to celebrate Japanese animation and pop culture in Milwaukee. The Baird Center will host 414 Anime, a two-day convention that will feature vendors, scheduled events and appearances of voice actors from some of the most popular anime. Dress up as your favorite character and join in on the number of scheduled cosplay meetups, or check out discussion panels focusing on hit series like Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slayer. Single passes are $35 and weekend passes can be purchased for $62. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the 414 Anime website.

August 10: Caribbean & Latin Festival

Humboldt Park will transform into a Caribbean and Latin cultural center, where guests can participate in games, win prizes, indulge in a variety of cuisines and more. The Caribbean & Latin Festival will host a limbo dance contest, a five-versus-five soccer tournament, a flip-flop throwing contest and more. The festival is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.