Police Chief Jeffrey Norman Given Four-Year Contract Extension

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was unanimously given a second four-year term as head of the Milwaukee Police Department.

He’ll receive a significant raise with the reappointment, which formally takes effect in November. His current salary, according to the 2025 city budget, is almost $183,000. His new salary is to be $243,000.

“I’m convinced that Chief Norman’s reappointment is in the best interest of the police department and the city of Milwaukee,” said Fire & Police Commission Chair Miriam Horwitz during a Thursday evening meeting. “There has never been a chief who has not had some criticism, because the job of being the chief of police inherently requires some decision making that not everybody agrees with.”

Norman addressed the commission virtually. He was attending a law enforcement leadership conference. He also had met with the commission in closed session before the public meeting.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to be in a position to be considered for reappointment,” said the chief.

Norman has been with MPD since 1996. He became acting chief in December 2020 after not previously advancing to the final rounds of what became a strange search for a new chief following the botched demotion of Alfonso Morales. Norman was the last remaining local finalist in the 2020 search.

Norman holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from UW-Milwaukee, a master of public administration degree from Kaplan University and a juris doctor degree from Marquette University. He ran unsuccessfully for an open Milwaukee County Circuit Court judgeship in 2008, losing to now-Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Rebecca F. Dallet.

The chief has now survived through three different iterations of the commission. He became acting chief under a widely criticized commission, was given a four-year contract in 2021 under a majority new commission, and has now been reappointed by an almost entirely new commission.

In the lead-up to the Republican National Convention in 2024, Norman was one of two finalists to lead the larger Austin Police Department. He did not win the job. In August, MPD said Norman remained “steadfast” in his commitment to his hometown.

In 2023, before the RNC, Norman picked up substantial power. Act 12, the sales tax law, stripped the Fire & Police Commission’s authority to set public safety standard operating procedures.

But Norman and his staff have continued to engage with the citizen-led commission on policy changes.

The most significant criticism Norman drew Thursday was over the proposed implementation of facial recognition technology. Commissioner Krissie Fung said it only became a public issue because the department was forced to discuss it. “That does create trust issues with the community, that’s clear. There is lots of people with signs here, but that also creates trust issues with me,” she said.

“I also think the department, under Chief Norman’s leadership, continues to struggle with how to talk about the serious racial disparities we see,” said Fung. She said the department needs to accept its responsibility for its role in the racial disparities that occur at every level of the criminal justice system. “It’s clear because we’re still in the midst of all of this [ACLU lawsuit] stuff.” Norman is Black.

There were no MPD members present in person at the meeting.

“If I had the option I would prefer for chief Norman to be here in person. I think that’s more fair to him and that’s more fair to the community,” said Fung.

Commissioner Lanelle Ramey, who also appeared virtually, said it wasn’t appropriate for Norman to address public commenters directly. “He would not be responding to public comment anyway,” said Ramey about Norman’s virtual appearance.

“I’m having a hard time understanding the value of holding it,” said Commissioner Jeff Spence, another virtual attendee.

Leon W. Todd, III, the Fire & Police Commission executive director and commission’s secretary, said Norman had broached the subject of needing to appear in person in an earlier meeting with Horwitz and himself and was told he did not need to appear. “He did raise that well in advance,” said Todd. He said Norman was told he did not need to appear in person because multiple meetings would be held for public comment.

A June 5 commission only drew public comments from activist Vaun Mayes and rabbi Levi Stein of Friendship Circle of Wisconsin. Both supported Norman’s reappointment and praised his communication with community members.

Fung did not move to hold Norman’s reappointment to allow an in-person meeting, but the motion failed on a 3-5 vote, with only Fung, Bree Spencer and Ramon Evans voting for the measure.

The three then joined their colleagues in voting in support of Norman’s reappointment. Commissioner Dana World-Patterson was absent from the meeting.

“Norman is unequivably the best police chief that’s been here since I’ve been here,” said Spencer of Norman and prior chiefs Morales and Edward A. Flynn. She joined Fung in pushing back against the use of facial recognition technology and encouraged community members to continue advocating for their rights.

“There is always work to do and that work is going to continue,” said Christopher Snyder, a retired firefighter. “I support Chief Norman.”

“I will not disappoint with continuing to work with everyone,” said Norman after the vote. “And to continue to engage, to continue to listen and to continue to respond. Thank you.”

Norman, who was not home at the time, was the victim of an attempted home intrusion the day before the vote.

The Common Council sets the pay range for the position, but the commission is able to negotiate the rate and hire and fire the chief. The pay range established in a January 2024 executive pay overhaul was $174,117 to $243,765.

Norman, according to the 2025 city budget, will be the second-highest-paid city employee. The highest? The head of the Employes’ Retirement System, Jerry Allen. Allen, a long-time incumbent, is to be paid $274,169 in 2025. Salaries were previously capped at a level not to exceed that of the mayor, who is now paid $169,000,

