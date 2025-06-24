A $500 fine for improper usage? 'This is a trampoline. It's not a fire.'

The trampoline police could be coming, but Alderman Peter Burgelis doesn’t want you to confuse them with the fun police.

“This is not an ordinance against fun,” said Burgelis at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. It’s about safety he said. It was inspired when a constituent had a neighbor place a trampoline near their picket fence. The trampoline owner refused to move the trampoline said the alderman. “If common sense were more common, we would have a lot less business in front of us.”

But he couldn’t convince his colleagues Tuesday that the proposal was common sense.

It was sent back to the Public Safety & Health Committee for further review after several council members raised concerns.

“This is something that should be dealt with by homeowners and insurance companies,” said Ald. DiAndre Jackson.

“What I don’t want to see is another tool for the city’s bureaucracy to punish people,” said Ald. Alex Brower.

Burgelis pushed pause, moving to return it to committee, after questions started to pile up about the fines.

A minimum fine of $300 was added Tuesday to what was previously drafted as a penalty of up to $500 per violation. Burgelis said the change makes it consistent with other violations, including fire pits. Violations would now range from $300 to $500 per infraction.

“It’s kind of high,” said Stamper. “This is a trampoline. It’s not a fire.”

Burgelis said a warning would be issued first, though the legislation doesn’t explicitly state that and instead empowers the Commissioner of the Department of Neighborhood Services, the department response for enforcing the legislation.

The version of the ordinance Burgelis attempted to pass Tuesday stripped an earlier prohibition on placing trampolines in front yards and a restriction on their use between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. “We already have noise ordinances that would be appropriate for that,” said Burgelis of the time issue.

The proposal would require trampolines without protective netting to maintain a 20-foot clearance from overhead objects, including power lines and tree limbs, and to be placed at least 15 feet from any permanent structures or objects, such as buildings and fences. Trampolines with protective netting could be placed within five feet of obstructions, or even closer if the manufacturer’s instructions allow it.

Trampolines would be required to be maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Would Mayor Cavalier Johnson sign the legislation? “He will review the file when it arrives at his office,” said a spokesperson in advance of the council vote. He’ll now be waiting longer.

