Milwaukee Could Regulate Where You Can Place Your Trampoline

"This is not an ordinance against fun," says sponsor.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Alderman Peter Burgelis is attempting to enshrine in law where you can and can’t place a trampoline in Milwaukee.

“I want to be clear, this is not an ordinance against fun,” said Burgelis in presenting the proposal to the Public Safety & Health Committee Thursday. “This is about protecting people, especially children, from injury, protecting neighbors from nuisance and protecting the city from chaos by spring.”

Trampolines in excess of 20 square feet would be restricted from being placed in front yards or near fences, trees and overhead objects. Maintenance requirements and time of use restrictions would also be added.

“It addresses something that has quietly become a growing concern in Milwaukee: residential trampolines,” said Burgelis.

Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) deputy commissioner Michael Mazmanian said the department has no objections to the proposal. But he added the department does not have a history of trampoline complaints, but is familiar with disputes between neighbors.

Burgelis said he was inspired to introduce the ordinance following a concern from a constituent who submitted an image of a new trampoline being placed next to an existing picket fence. The city did not have explicit trampoline regulations, the alderman learned. The image Burgelis shared with the committee makes it appear unlikely that his concerned constituent’s neighbor would be able to keep their trampoline, especially without a net.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The proposal would require trampolines without protective netting to maintain a 20-foot clearance from overhead objects, including power lines and tree limbs, and to be placed at least 15 feet from any permanent structures or objects, such as buildings and fences. Trampolines with protective netting could be placed within five feet of obstructions. Use of all regulated trampolines would be prohibited between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Trampolines would be required to be maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines.

DNS would be empowered to issue violations for up to $500 per offense. The property could be designated a nuisance for failure to comply with the regulations.

Burgelis, according to Google Maps, lives next door to a house with a trampoline that would not comply with the current regulations. A March 2025 Google Street View image shows it is located too close to a tree. Burgelis told Urban Milwaukee that it was for the grandkids of the home’s resident and that he didn’t believe he had ever heard anyone using the trampoline.

“I am going to abstain until I ask my kids if they think this is a good idea,” said committee chair Ald. Scott Spiker. He questioned if the spacing requirements were effectively forcing many city residents to get a protective net for their trampoline. No other committee members asked questions.

The committee endorsed the proposal on a 4-0-1 vote. The full council is expected to consider the proposal in two weeks.

Urban Milwaukee could not locate any other southeastern Wisconsin communities with explicit trampoline regulations.

Legislation Link - Urban Milwaukee members see direct links to legislation mentioned in this article. Join today