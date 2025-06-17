Minnesota Shooter’s Hit List Included Sen. Baldwin, Reps Moore and Pocan

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s state Capitol has added additional security measures after numerous Wisconsin lawmakers were included in the hit list of the man accused of killing a Minnesota state lawmaker and wounding another.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin was among those on the list, a spokesperson for the senator told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday. “Senator Baldwin was informed by law enforcement that she was included on the alleged shooter’s list of names,” said Eli Rosen, a Baldwin spokesperson.

The full list included 11 Wisconsin lawmakers, as Lawrence Andrea reported, and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan said his name, along with that of U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, was found on another document belonging to the suspected Minnesota killer, 57-year-old Vance Boelter. The exact rundown of names on the list of 11 has not been revealed.

Boelter was arrested on June 15 and charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearm offenses while impersonating a police officer. He allegedly shot and killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs. Boelter also allegedly shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who are in recovery.

Boelter surrendered to police on Sunday after they found him in the woods near his home following a massive two-day manhunt.

The Wisconsin Senate and Assembly have both boosted security in light of the shootings of two lawmakers and their spouses in Minnesota, as Wispolitics reported.

According to an email statement from Senate Sergeant at Arms Timothy La Sage, that will involve “increased situational awareness practices, strengthened access control points, and updated emergency response protocols.”

“The safety of those who serve, work, and visit the Capitol is my top priority,” La Sage said. “We remain vigilant and prepared. These enhancements are part of our ongoing commitment to security and public service.”

There will also be more security for the Assembly’s floor session on Wednesday following the shootings, according to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ office.

“We have requested an increased security presence for session on Wednesday,” Vos spokesperson Luke Wolff said.