Purslane Opens on Farwell Avenue

On a recent trip to Turkey, Mary Kastman soaked in the sights, sounds and smells of the Eastern Mediterranean country: bustling markets, citrusy sumac and intricate architecture.

She returned with a dose of fresh inspiration — and, even better, authentic supplies and decor — for her new restaurant, Purslane, which began its soft opening at the end of May.

With the help of a fellow chef, she picked out plates at the Grand Bazaar. Another friend contributed vibrant woven textiles. Kastman also brought back light fixtures, now displayed in the dining room.

“It was just a really fun trip because I got to go with three of my best friends in the world and share with them why I think this type of hospitality is special, and why I think it’s important to share it with everybody,” Kastman said.

With those treasures — and two murals by close friends — Purslane is a mosaic of the people and places Kastman holds dear.

“That was always the vision,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that we always need to support each other, that’s how we all do better.”

Purslane opened its doors to the public last week, unveiling a Mediterranean-inspired menu and beverage program with a strong focus on Turkish flavors.

In particular, Kastman highlighted Tuna Naya, raw fish marinated in yuzu chermoula, strawberries, crispy togarashi rice and pita chips.

The dish is bright and refreshing with a zip of fresh ginger — perfect for summertime, she said. It also serves as a nod to Ardent‘s popular beef tartare; the fine dining restaurant operated in the Lower East Side space, 1751 N. Farwell Ave., prior to Purslane.

Additional standouts include deviled eggs with trout taramasalata, smoked trout roe from Rushing Waters Fisheries and bar pine nuts; a seasonally rotating meze trio and Ali Nazik Beef Kebabs served with smoky eggplant yogurt and roasted red pepper tomato sauce.

“It’s definitely an accessible dish for people,” Kastman said of the latter. “But it also has a lot of interesting flavor profiles in there that might be new to some people. So we’re pretty stoked.”

Purslane also offers a handful of snacks ideal for pairing with its signature craft cocktails. House ‘Detto — the restaurant’s take on Gardetto’s — features rice Chex tossed in Persian spice blends like cinnamon, rose petal, cumin and cardamom.

Kyle Yost, a veteran of Ardent and Agency, leads the beverage program. He’s curated a list of “pretty incredible” cocktails, according to Kastman, that incorporate the same flavor profiles and spices used in the restaurant’s food.

House favorites include the White Negroni, made with pine nut-barreled gin; PFD, a daiquiri riff featuring a blend of rums and syrup made with plums, figs and dates; and the Sage Gimlet, a non-alcoholic cocktail made with Ritual Zero Proof gin, sage, lime and sea salt.

Full menus are available to view online.

Now entering her second week of service, Kastman is looking forward to opening Meyhane Lounge, located adjacent to the dining room in the same building. Starting Thursday, the space will serve as an overflow area for those waiting for a table, as well as a laid-back spot to enjoy a snack, beverage and games like Backgammon.

The restaurant also hopes to offer outdoor seating in the coming weeks.

“I’m just really thrilled with the team and all the work that they’ve put in,” Kastman said. “We’re just really excited to bring this to the city and hope to welcome everybody in.”

Purslane is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available online.

Photos

