New Restaurant Planned For Airport

Mitchell Market seeks to open by year's end, offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On the heels of Central Standard’s announcement of a new airport location, another bar and restaurant is set to join Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Mitchell Market plans to open this summer in Concourse D, serving a casual menu of breakfast items, appetizers, pizza and sandwiches.

The 44-seat bar and restaurant would occupy 1,820 square feet previously used as concession space, according to Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing for the airport, 5300 S. Howell Ave.

A floor plan indicates that the business would be divided into a bar area with counter seating, dining sections with tables and chairs and a market offering ready-to-eat items.

SSP America, a Virginia-based company specializing in food service for airports and train stations will continue as operator, with Richard Hansen as agent.

According to a proposed menu, breakfast options at Mitchell Market could include a breakfast plate with eggs, bacon, potatoes and toast; a croissant breakfast sandwich; avocado toast; Greek yogurt; and a carnitas breakfast bowl topped with avocado, pico, queso fresco and an egg.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Appetizers such as pretzel bites, cheese curds and salads would also be available, along with salads and a daily soup. The proposed menu also lists pizza and sandwiches such as burgers, brats and pulled pork.

Mitchell Market has not yet finalized its opening date, though Hester said it aims to launch by the end of 2025. He added that “the business model is still being finalized,” and said additional details will be announced at a later date.

Two additional restaurants, Bonne Terre and a combined Cinnabon/Auntie Anne’s, are currently under development in Concourse D. The upcoming businesses will join existing establishments including a Farmer’s Fridge vending machine, Garden District Kitchen & Bar, Great American Bagel Bakery, Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Nonna Bartolotta’s.

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen is set to open its second Milwaukee location in September, bringing its signature cocktails and comfort food to a 1,069-square-foot space within Concourse C.