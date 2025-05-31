Beer garden system in full swing with opening of The Vine in Humboldt Park.

With the opening of The Vine at Humboldt Park Friday, beer garden season is in full swing across Milwaukee County Parks.

The Vine, 3000 S. Howell Ave., is the last of the county’s seven permanent beer gardens to open for the season. The county’s Traveling Beer Gardens, sponsored by Sprecher Brewing, kicked off earlier this month with a stop at Wilson Park on May 14.

The line for the free beer that began pouring at 4 p.m. Friday stretched nearly around park pavilion. Sup. Jack Eckblad, who was on hand for the beer garden opening, baby strapped to his chest and family in tow, told the crowd, “Humboldt Park is actually a really special example of what the future of Milwaukee County Parks looks like.”

Despite the county financial struggles, The Vine was created and operates each year thanks to volunteers, partnerships with local businesses county staff and the Humboldt Park Friends group, Eckblad said.

Jazz at the Vine, a live music series put on by the Humboldt Park Friends, also opened Friday night at the beer garden. Friends Group President Susan Catral said Friday the group is also planning to reforestation around the park and water quality projects for the lagoon.

Parks resurrected the county’s beer garden tradition in 2012, opening one in Estabrook Park. The newest county beer garden is in Juneau Park. The beer garden was added in 2023, following years as a popular stop on the traveling beer garden series.

Setting aside their popularity, the county’s beer gardens have become an important source of revenue for the Parks. The department generates more than 50% of the revenue it uses to operate the parks system each year through food and beverage sales, golf, rentals and other fees.

In 2024, The Vine sold 22,000 pints of beer, 1,000 ciders and hard seltzers, 400 non-alcoholic beers and 3,400 sodas, waters and Gatorades.

“Every sip helped support the parks we rely on,” said Vanessa Koster, newly-hired administrator with Milwaukee County Parks. “Your continued support plays a big role in keeping these spaces vibrant, welcoming and well cared for.”

The other county beer gardens open for the season include South Shore Terrace, Whitnall Park Beer Garden, Estabrook Beer Garden, Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina and The Landing at Hoyt Park.

