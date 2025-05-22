Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Parks announced it would open 39 pools and splash pads this summer, including two water parks and three outdoor pools.

An unseasonably cool spring has delayed pool openings. But on Saturday, May 31, Parks will open Cool Waters Aquatic Center, followed by Schulz Aquatic Center on June 7. Deepwell pools will open June 14 and splashpads and wading pools across the county will open on June 20.

“As we gear up for another summer in the sun, I’m thrilled to announce the opening of our aquatic facilities at Milwaukee County Parks,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said in a statement. “My administration is committed to providing safe, accessible, and enjoyable recreational opportunities for residents, families, and children. I am encouraging folks to dive in and enjoy all that our parks have to offer this summer!”

For years, the primary limitation on pool openings has been the size of the parks department’s lifeguard corps. Lifeguard numbers began dwindling before the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent them plummeting nationwide. The department has put significant resources into recruitment and retention for lifeguards, including wage increases.

“Thanks to the steady growth of our Lifeguard Corps and the success of our training programs, we’re building a strong, skilled team that keeps our pools safe,” Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks executive director, said in a statement. “We’re proud to keep these cherished spaces open and full of summer fun, and our staff is looking forward to helping families create lasting memories in the county.”

But even as the lifeguard corps grows, the county will continue to struggle to open more pools and aquatic facilities due to a lack of funding. The department has eight outdoor deep-well pools, and they are expensive to operate and maintain. The department has a tight operating budget and a massive backlog of infrastructure needs throughout the park system

Water Parks

Deep Well Outdoor Pools

Indoor Pools

Splash Pads

Wading Pools

