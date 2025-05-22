Graham Kilmer
MKE County

Jail Reports Second In-Custody Death of 2025

33-year old man died Wednesday at Milwaukee County Jail.

By - May 22nd, 2025 10:43 am
Milwaukee County Jail and Milwaukee County Courthouse. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Milwaukee County Jail and Milwaukee County Courthouse. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reported an in-custody death at the Milwaukee County Jail Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old man was booked into jail in November on a single charge of felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the MCSO. The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the individual.

At 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, a correctional officer was alerted by a jail occupant that his cellmate “appeared to be unconscious and in medical distress,” according to the MCSO. An emergency was declared and multiple officers responded and started lifesaving measures, which included administering Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Milwaukee Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene at 7:51 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at 8:19 p.m.

The death is being investigated by an outside law enforcement agency. Under state law, law enforcement agencies cannot investigate potential criminal incidents involving their own personnel. The MCSO is a member of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), made up of area law enforcement agencies.

The death is the second in 2025 at the county jail. In March, Joseph Boivin, 48, passed away at Froedtert Hospital after being discovered in the midst of a health crisis by a nurse in the jail.

A third-party audit looking into the jail’s suicide, health and safety policies was very recently completed. The report from Texas-based Creative Corrections was filed May 20. In November 2024, auditors released an initial report showing “deeply alarming” policies for suicide prevention, inefficient use of mental health resources, insufficient training, understaffing, overcrowding and a lack of internal oversight. In its final report, the auditor found the MCSO making “meaningful and measurable” progress in addressing these issues.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: MKE County, Public Safety

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us