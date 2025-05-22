Jail Reports Second In-Custody Death of 2025
33-year old man died Wednesday at Milwaukee County Jail.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reported an in-custody death at the Milwaukee County Jail Tuesday night.
The 33-year-old man was booked into jail in November on a single charge of felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the MCSO. The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the individual.
The death is being investigated by an outside law enforcement agency. Under state law, law enforcement agencies cannot investigate potential criminal incidents involving their own personnel. The MCSO is a member of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), made up of area law enforcement agencies.
The death is the second in 2025 at the county jail. In March, Joseph Boivin, 48, passed away at Froedtert Hospital after being discovered in the midst of a health crisis by a nurse in the jail.
A third-party audit looking into the jail’s suicide, health and safety policies was very recently completed. The report from Texas-based Creative Corrections was filed May 20. In November 2024, auditors released an initial report showing “deeply alarming” policies for suicide prevention, inefficient use of mental health resources, insufficient training, understaffing, overcrowding and a lack of internal oversight. In its final report, the auditor found the MCSO making “meaningful and measurable” progress in addressing these issues.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the Milwaukee County Jail conditions
- MKE County: Jail Reports Second In-Custody Death of 2025 - Graham Kilmer - May 22nd, 2025
- MKE County: Auditor Finds Jail Making Progress - Graham Kilmer - May 21st, 2025
- MKE County: Sheriff’s Office Responds to Alarming Jail Audit Report - Graham Kilmer - Nov 22nd, 2024
- MKE County: County Selects Auditor For Jail Death Inquiry - Graham Kilmer - May 29th, 2024
- MKE County: Board Gives Go-Ahead for Jail Audit - Graham Kilmer - Jan 22nd, 2024
- MKE County: Board Must Set Terms for Third Party Jail Audit - Graham Kilmer - Jan 8th, 2024
- MKE County: Board Moving Closer To County Jail Audit - Graham Kilmer - Nov 6th, 2023
- MKE County: Sheriff Inquiry Leads to Board Fracas - Graham Kilmer - Sep 26th, 2023
- Unrest in County Jail Shows Chronic Problems - Isiah Holmes - Sep 11th, 2023
- MKE County: Jail Monitor Looking at Suicide Policies - Graham Kilmer - Aug 27th, 2023
Read more about Milwaukee County Jail conditions here
MKE County
-
Auditor Finds Jail Making ProgressMay 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Join County Executive For Bike Rides, Basketball and ZumbaMay 21st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Opens New Coggs BuildingMay 20th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer