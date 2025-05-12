Valentine Opens Downer Avenue Cafe

Coffee roaster's third retail shop is across the street from UWM campus.

Valentine Coffee Roasters opened its third location on May 1, bringing fresh energy — and a jolt of caffeine — to a storefront near the UW-Milwaukee campus just in time for finals.

The new cafe occupies a book-filled space at 3126 N. Downer Ave., next to Old Guard Games, a tabletop gaming store that opened less than a year ago after building owner Ben Checota restored the aging brick structure.

The layout, similar to that of Valentine’s Historic Third Ward location, offers ample seating for those looking to work or study. Two-top tables line the cafe’s southern wall — each equipped with an outlet for easy charging.

A large communal table anchors much of the remaining space, which also includes a row of sunny window seats overlooking Downer Avenue. The 1,200-square-foot cafe is simply decorated with plants and imagery from coffee farms.

On the menu, guests can expect Valentine’s signature lineup of coffee, tea, espresso, sandwiches and bakery, with house drinks including cold brew lemonade, strawberry acai refreshers and a blackberry basil shaken espresso.

The counter-service cafe offers breakfast items such as egg sandwiches, bagels and lox, burritos and seasonal toast — a current rendition features sourdough, hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions and fresh greens — along with a selection of baked goods and granola. Lunch options include sandwiches, wraps, grilled cheese and strawberry feta salad.

A retail section features several varieties of Valentine’s bulk coffee beans, plus teas, cocoa mix, Good Land Coffee Liqueur and apparel.

Owner Robb Kashevarof founded Valentine Coffee Roasters in 2009 with partner Joe Gilsdorf. The company maintains locations in the Third Ward and on Vliet Street. A previous location in Oak Creek permanently closed in 2022.

In addition to its cafes, Valentine serves coffee via wholesale partnerships with restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets throughout the Milwaukee area. The company’s roastery is located in Wauwatosa.

Valentine’s Downer Avenue cafe is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photos

