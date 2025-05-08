Liberal Law Firm Files Suit Challenging Wisconsin’s Congressional Maps

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Democratic law firm is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to declare the state’s congressional map unconstitutional ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The lawsuit alleges the Republican-drawn map represents an unconstitutional gerrymander because the GOP holds six of Wisconsin’s eight congressional seats even though statewide Republican and Democratic vote totals have been nearly the same in recent elections.

A petition filed by the Elias Law Group claims the state’s congressional district map, endorsed by the court’s former conservative majority in 2022, violates multiple sections of the Wisconsin Constitution and was drafted under a directive that was rejected by the court’s new liberal majority in 2023.

“This congressional map directly discriminates against Petitioners, who support Democratic candidates in Wisconsin and—because of that affiliation—are effectively silenced and shut out from casting a meaningful congressional vote,” the lawsuit states. “Wisconsin’s Constitution prohibits this injustice several times over. This Court should grant this original action and replace the adopted congressional map with a lawful alternative.”

The lawsuit was filed one month after liberals were able to hold their Wisconsin Supreme Court majority by electing Dane County Judge Susan Crawford to the state’s highest bench. Crawford’s victory likely assures that liberal majority will continue until at least 2028.

While the current congressional district map favors Republicans, it was drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as part of a previous redistricting lawsuit. That’s because the court’s former conservative majority ordered the governor and other parties to draw new maps that made the “least changes” possible to maps drawn by the GOP-controlled state Legislature and signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2011.

Shortly after the court flipped to a liberal majority, a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s state Assembly and Senate maps was successful and those maps were thrown out. While that case focused on other issues, the “least changes” directive from 2022 came up, and liberal justices said it couldn’t be used in drawing new state legislative maps, calling it “unworkable in practice.”

Still, liberal justices declined to hear a lawsuit filed by Elias Law Group in March 2024 asking the court to reconsider the congressional map because it was drawn using the “least change” framework dismissed just three months before. At the time, justices did not give a reason for why they decided not to hear the case. As a result, the 2024 congressional elections were held under the 2022 maps, which resulted in Republicans defending their 6-2 congressional majority.

