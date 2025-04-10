Public Market Hosting Spring Festival, Anniversary Celebration

Festival of Flowers and 2005-themed anniversary party will be held at the market in April and May.

Building on the success of its autumnal Harvest Festival, Milwaukee Public Market is adding a new spring event.

The inaugural Festival of Flowers will bring seeds, spring blooms and seasonal food and drink to Riverwalk Commons — across the street from the market — on May 3, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2, said the springtime festival was inspired by the market’s October Harvest Festival, which has become one of its “most anticipated events of the year.”

“Festival of Flowers is the perfect seasonal bookend to that celebration, kicking off spring with the same kind of energy, creativity and buzz that people have come to expect from the market,” Schwartz said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer something new that showcases the vibrancy of this neighborhood and the talented people who make it special.”

The petal-packed festival will highlight local growers and artisans with a flower market. With an eye on sustainability, educational booths will focus on native plants, rain barrels and sustainable gardening practices. The first 1,000 guests will also receive a free packet of seeds, courtesy of the nonprofit Wild Ones, to nurture their own gardens at home.

Local food trucks will provide on-site eats, along with drinks from the market’s shipping container bar. Complimentary cocktail and wine samples from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Sonoma-Cutrer will also be available.

Additional options abound inside the market, where vendors will offer seasonal specials including the Dubai chocolate acai bowl from Aladdin Taste of the East and lavender espresso tonic from Anodyne.

Festival of Flowers is presented with support from 333 Water, Educators Credit Union, Radio Milwaukee, Sonoma-Cutrer, Wild Ones and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Market After Hours

The market, 400 N. Water St., is also gearing up for its 20th anniversary celebration, with plans to host a 2005-themed event on April 25, just before the Festival of Flowers.

Guests are invited to re-live the era of “Hollaback Girl,” Juicy Couture and low-rise jeans during an after-hours celebration in the market’s second-level Palm Garden.

The event will feature a dance floor and nostalgic hits spun by DJ BG GooD, along with throwback snacks and samples of wine and cocktails. Market After Hours is presented with support from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Decoy Limited.

Tickets are $28 each and available to purchase online.

