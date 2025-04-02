Vannoy Defeats Kuether-Steele In Only Contested School Board Race

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Four of the nine members of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors are new, but only one had to win a contested election Tuesday to get the job.

Kate Vannoy bested Molly Kuether-Steele for the southwest side seat (District 7) on the Milwaukee Public Schools board. Vannoy earned 52.8% (8,078 votes) to Kuether-Steel’s 46.2% (7,070).

Vannoy, a Greenfield teacher, ran with the backing of the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, outgoing District 7 member Henry Leonard and citywide board member Missy Zombor. She holds a doctorate in instructional technology from Capella University and previously taught for MPS.

Kuether-Steele, a Fire & Police Commission employee, had the endorsement of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, two other school board members and Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

In District 5, Jilly Gokalgandhi stepped down and newcomer Chris Fons ran unopposed.

In District 6, Marcela “Xela” Garcia stepped down and Mimi Reza ran unopposed

District 4 incumbent James Ferguson II is running unopposed. Last year, Ferguson won an unopposed special election to replace Aisha Carr, who resigned amid an investigation.

The new members join a school district with an equally new superintendent in Brenda Cassellius. She started in March.

They jointly inherit a district that is currently plagued with declining enrollment, a lead crisis and immense public scrutiny following revelations of financial reporting failures that were revealed shortly after voters narrowly approved a referendum in April.