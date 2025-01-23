Milwaukee County's commitment to seniors draws praise, vision for even better services.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County leaders gathered at the Washington Park Senior Center Thursday to celebrate the government’s designation as an “age-friendly community.”

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) accepted the county into its network of “Age-Friendly Communities.” In earning the designation, the county has agreed to work with the AARP over the next five years to assess and make improvements, wherever possible, to the quality of life for seniors.

The five-year process begins in 2025 with the formation of a steering committee and an public assessment of the community’s needs. The county’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Older Adults Services is leading the initiative.

The county’s Commission on Aging worked with DHHS and County Executive David Crowley‘s administration to pursue involvement in the program.

“The livable communities effort can be one of dozens of important initiatives undertaken by county government, or it can become the foundation for an overarching philosophy for our community,” said Jan Wilberg, chair of the commission on aging during Thursday’s ceremony.

A livable community is created out of many “small actions” that include improvements to the way people get around, raise their families and interact with the government.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“To me, livable communities opens the door to an entirely new way of thinking about the people, places and things that comprise Milwaukee County,” Wilberg said.

Crowley thanked the aging commission for all the work it has done. “One of my main priorities is ensuring that Milwaukee County remains a place where people can age not only with dignity but also can age with respect,” he said.

Under Crowley, the county has merged the county’s aging services with DHHS, funded new staff for the agency and pursued funding for improvements to senior centers.

DHHS Director Shakita LaGrant-McClain said the county should extend its commitment to improving livability for seniors beyond the five-year term of the AARP program. The director also encouraged anyone interested in joining the steering committee to visit the Older Adult Services website and apply.