European Company Plans Milwaukee Office

Skål!

A Swedish telecommunications company is setting up shop in a downtown office tower.

According to a permit request, Axis Communications is opening an 8,870-square-foot office on the 11th floor of the 833 East tower.

The company’s website describes it as a leader in video surveillance solutions. It also provides access control, intercom and network audio solutions. Its website boasts total sales of $1.6 billion in 2023 and having developed the first network-enabled camera in 1996. The company reports deploying solutions in a wide range of environments, ranging from security cameras in the Moscow subway system to traffic cameras in Dubuque, Iowa.

Since 2015, Axis has been an independently-operating subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Canon Group, the Japanese multinational best known for its camera business.

Irgens opened the 18-story 833 building, named for its address on E. Michigan St., in 2016. At the time, it was the first new office tower built downtown in more than a decade. The building is connected to the U.S. Bank Center complex.

The 358,000-square-foot building is more than 90% leased. Colliers International is the building’s leasing broker.

Several other tenant projects are underway, including office buildout for Marietta Investment Partners, RBC Wealth Management and Harmoniq Residential, Collier’s property management arm. Other tenants that have moved to the building in recent years include Church Mutual Insurance Company and the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation. Law firm Godfrey & Kahn is the building’s anchor tenant. Rare Steakhouse is located on the first floor.

New York-based IA Interior Architects is leading the design of the Axis space, according to a permit request. No contractor is listed.

Axis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

