Mochinut and Roll Up Open in Bay View

New concepts selling mochi doughnuts and spring rolls open in shared space at KinetiK.

From spring rolls to sweets, a pair of new Bay View arrivals offer flavors to suit any taste. Roll Up, a customizable spring roll concept, and Mochinut, a chain serving mochi doughnuts and boba teas, recently opened in a shared retail space at 2144 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Owners Loan and Thaison Nguyen welcomed a strong turnout for their first full weekend in business, drawing a steady stream of customers in search of indulgent breakfast items, veggie-packed lunch options or afternoon treats.

Mochinut, situated in the northern portion of the space, is pretty in pink, with blush-colored tiles and a fluted counter complementing trays of brightly colored doughnuts in flavors like raspberry funnel cake, chocolate caramel, matcha strawberry and champagne pocky.

In addition to its signature doughnuts, the California-based chain offers a variety of Korean-style corn dogs and mozzarella sticks with coatings including potato, hot Cheetos, crispy ramen, crunch cereal and blue Takis.

For beverages, the Mochinut sells bubble tea and Fat Miilk, a Vietnamese iced coffee brand.

On the opposite side of the shared space, Roll Up’s dark green color scheme sets the tone for its health-focused meals, including build-your-own spring rolls, noodle bowls and salads.

The menu offers a fresh approach to Vietnamese cuisine, stepping outside traditional culinary norms. The Nguyens previously told Urban Milwaukee that their Asian-American heritage influenced the concept, particularly its openness to blending flavors across multiple cultures.

For spring rolls, guests can choose between three regular-sized rolls or one “Big Momma” roll, which is roughly three times the size. Filling options include a variety of proteins, fresh herbs, pickled vegetables and more, along with several flavorful dipping sauces. Bowls and salads are similarly customizable.

Roll Up also serves fruit-flavored boba refreshers.

The new businesses are among several concepts recently opened or coming soon at the ground level of KinetiK apartments.

Paloma Taco and Tequila opened last spring at 2154 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., while Ni Burmese is finishing up final inspections and plans to open soon. A cocktail bar, 17th Ward Cocktail Lounge, was proposed for the adjacent space but has yet to progress. Other tenants of the six-story, 140-unit apartment building include Eyes on the Lake and JB Nails & Spa.

Roll Up is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mochinut is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photos

