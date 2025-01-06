BBQ Restaurant Opens at Public Market

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The smell of smoked meats filled the air at Milwaukee Public Market last weekend, as David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon served ribs, burnt ends, hot chicken and more to guests at its newly opened vendor stall.

Operated by Dave and Tina O’Bryan, the Mukwonago-based restaurant officially opened on Jan. 4, bringing barbecue back to the food hall, 400 N. Water St., following the late-summer exit of Pat’s Rib Place.

“We’re beyond excited to share our love of barbecue with the Milwaukee community,” David said in a statement. “Joining the impressive list of vendors at the Market means the world to us, and we’re ready to open our doors to welcome both new and returning customers to enjoy the food we’re so passionate about.”

The barbecue restaurant prides itself on using “traditional techniques” and “high-quality ingredients” for its seasonally rotating menu, featuring standouts such as the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, St. Louis ribs, ultimate macaroni and cheese and the smokehouse quesadilla.

In addition to meats and sides, the restaurant offers a selection of celiac-friendly (gluten-free) items and made-to-order smoked cocktails infused with cherry and hickory wood.

The O’Bryans, a husband-and-wife duo, met in 2010 at the site of their future Mukwonago smokehouse, which was then operating as a sports bar. With years of combined hospitality and culinary experience, the couple eventually opened their own restaurant, naming it after an inside joke stemming from David’s time getting treated for a concussion at an intensive care unit.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market, shared his enthusiasm for the new vendor.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2025 by welcoming another small business to the Milwaukee Public Market family and the Historic Third Ward community,” he said in a statement. “Dave and Tina’s creativity, passion, and dedication to quality truly shines through in everything they offer at David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon. I’m confident our visitors will love their fresh and unique take on barbecue, along with the new energy and offerings they’ll bring to the overall market experience.”

David Alan Alan’s joins existing vendors including Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., Marius Bell Floral, C. Adam’s Bakery, Aladdin Taste of the East, On the Bus, Thai-namite, St. Paul Fish Company, Thief Wine Shop & Bar, Foltz Family Market, Margarita Paradise, Freese’s Candy Shoppe, Brew City Brand, Oro di Oliva, The Spice House and West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe.

Another vendor, Forage Kitchen, is expected to open soon, replacing The Green Kitchen.

David Alan Alan’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.