New Strain of Norovirus Could Be Driving Outbreaks

Wisconsin health official says a record number of outbreaks were reported in December.

Wisconsin has seen a record-high number of norovirus outbreaks in the last month, which may be driven by a new strain of the highly-contagious virus.

Norovirus causes vomiting and diarrhea and is the leading cause of foodborne illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is typically spread through eating contaminated food or touching contaminated surfaces. It often spreads at restaurants and congregate settings like long-term care facilities or schools.

Lynn Roberts, epidemiologist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said it’s typical for the state to see outbreaks of the virus from November through February.

This year, DHS recorded around 30 outbreaks of the virus in November, followed by 100 outbreaks in just the month of December.

“I haven’t seen a December like that in our outbreak database,” Roberts said. “We haven’t had quite that many in maybe ever.”

Roberts said it’s hard to know why norovirus is on the rise this year, both in Wisconsin and across the country. But she said she believes it could be because the strain of virus spreading across the state is new.

“We’ve had the same kind of dominant strain throughout the country for about 10 years or so, and this year, we have a new one on the scene that’s taking over,” said Roberts, adding that a new strain would mean very few people have immunity against infection.

WFRV-TV in Green Bay reported this week that a long-term care facility and assisted living home in Kaukauna is dealing with an outbreak. Wastewater monitoring in Wausau also showed a spike in norovirus in the community last month.

In early December, WQOW-TV reported the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire had confirmed an outbreak of the disease on campus.

Christina Writz, public health nurse for Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said the number of cases in her county has been consistent with previous years. But she said they have had reports of more severe illness.

“We have had reports of some symptoms that seem to come on very, very quickly, and seemed pretty severe for a period of time before resolving,” she said. “So we’re watching that closely.”

Writz said there’s typically an uptick in norovirus after holiday gatherings in December, so the county and state will likely see new outbreaks. She said norovirus typically goes unreported, so tracking the disease can be a challenge.

Norovirus is highly contagious and a person can be infected after being exposed to a very small amount of virus. Roberts said a person is highly contagious for two days after vomiting and diarrhea have stopped.

She recommends people stay home when they’re sick and for 48 hours after recovery if possible. Hand sanitizer is not effective at killing norovirus, so washing hands with soap and water is the best way to protect against infection.

