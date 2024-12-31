Urban Milwaukee
With so much reader interest, the competition in this category was really competitive.

Vandalized interior of Northridge Mall. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

It’s not always easy to predict what the most popular real estate articles will be.

One would think that stories on the opening of the long-awaited The Couture tower or views from its highest floors would draw a top spot. But they didn’t. Similarly, the opening of the competing 333 Water apartment tower drew robust traffic, but not enough to get in the Top 10.

So what was most popular? Was it breaking news about what could be the tallest building in Wisconsin? Nope, though it was close.

The fact is, real estate stories can be very popular, which makes this a very competitive category for Top Ten of the year. Whether it was a tool to track landlords, demolition of a historic, colorful tavern or a new marquee park in an unusual spot, stories about the complicated landscape and geography of Milwaukee help us visualize and understand the place we live in, and make us eager to learn the details. Here are this year’s winners:

10. Construction Starts On 27th Street Garden Apartments

4450 S. 27th St. from the west. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

9. Satin Doll’s Lounge Will Be Demolished

Satin Doll's Lounge. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

8. New Restaurant Would Save Historic Wildenberg Hotel

Wildenberg Hotel redevelopment proposal. Rendering by Stack Design Group.

7. County Building 24 Single-Family, Affordable Homes in Oak Creek

Map of proposed subdivision site in Oak Creek. Milwaukee County.

6. See Harley-Davidson’s New $20 Million Park

Davidson Park. Photos by Jeramey Jannene.

5. See What Boulevard Replacing I-794 in Downtown Would Look Like

Conceptual plan for replacement of Interstate 794 with boulevard. Rendering by John Everitt.

4. Milwaukee’s Largest Hotel To Lose 175 Rooms, Get $40 Million Makeover

Hilton Milwaukee in March 2019. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

3. New Online Tool Reveals All Milwaukee Properties Owned by Big Landlords

Apartment building in Milwaukee. File photo by Dave Reid.

2. New Development Boasts Tallest Building in Wisconsin

Marcus Center garage replacement complex. Rendering by MGA.

1. See Inside Northridge Mall Before It’s Demolished

Vandalized interior of Northridge Mall. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

