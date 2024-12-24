Graham Kilmer
MKE County

Hazmat Team Responds to Suspicious Envelope At DA’s Office

Envelope with white powder that proved to be sugar prompts emergency response.

By - Dec 24th, 2024 10:25 am

Milwaukee County Safety Building. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

An envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted a Hazmat response at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office Monday.

The white powder was later determined to be sugar, according to Kent Lovern, Chief Deputy District Attorney. The envelope was mailed to the DA’s office by an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Hazmat personnel responded to the scene Monday afternoon after the envelope was reported. The fire department is able to conduct field testing of potentially hazardous materials before sending a substance to a lab.

It was the second time in recent months that the fire department responded to a suspicious envelope at a local government office. In November, shortly after the presidential election, an envelope containing a suspicious liquid was mailed to the Milwaukee Election Commission.

