An envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted a Hazmat response at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office Monday.

The white powder was later determined to be sugar, according to, Chief Deputy District Attorney. The envelope was mailed to the DA’s office by an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Hazmat personnel responded to the scene Monday afternoon after the envelope was reported. The fire department is able to conduct field testing of potentially hazardous materials before sending a substance to a lab.

It was the second time in recent months that the fire department responded to a suspicious envelope at a local government office. In November, shortly after the presidential election, an envelope containing a suspicious liquid was mailed to the Milwaukee Election Commission.