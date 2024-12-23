Four-Story Apartment Building Proposed For Near West Side

Building in Marquette campus area would be targeted at college students.

A vacant lot near the Marquette University campus could soon house a four-story mixed-use building, if a developer can buy the land.

Dwarika Singh of DNS Real Estate Investment is exploring the development of a 12-unit apartment building with two commercial spaces on the lot at 1510 W. State St. Singh, through a consultant, recently requested preliminary plan review from the Department of Neighborhood Services.

The upper three floors would house 12 apartments, each with three or four bedrooms. Unit sizes would range from 1,000 to 1,250 square feet. The first floor would have two commercial spaces, each with between 2,150 and 2,600 square feet of space.

The design of the building, with several bedrooms and bathrooms in each unit, is targeted at college students. Similar student-targeted, market-rate buildings have been developed in the area recently, including the “MU Mansions” complex two blocks west.

The proposal would need Board of Zoning Appeals approval, including for a rooming house designation to accommodate the four-bedroom units.

Architecture firm Patera is leading the building’s design. According to plan review filings, BGI is serving as a project consultant.

The site, owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM), has been vacant for nearly five decades. It is technically two parcels, 1510-1512 and 1518 W. State St. HACM continues to own two homes, built in 2006, to the east.

No formal permit requests have been filed and DNS does not have control of the site. HACM has yet to advance a buyer for approval.

The DNS site is one of several lots created by a series of urban renewal and road widening schemes that had devastating results for the neighborhood. HACM would need to sell the properties to DNS. Several miles northeast, HACM recently secured approval to sell another vacant parcel for a community food center.

Across an alley to the west of the vacant lot is a Citgo gas station, 1530 W. State St. A new 2,560-square-foot building, described in permit records as Neela’s Market, is being constructed at the rear of the site. A limited liability company affiliated with Kashmir Multani owns the property.

