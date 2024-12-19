Hot Spell Sauna Gathers Steam at New Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The industrial stretch of South Water Street along Milwaukee’s inner harbor isn’t an obvious spot for relaxation. Semi trucks rumble by, bikers bump over railroad tracks and pungent smoke occasionally drifts up from the Alter Trading scrap yard.

But Hot Spell Sauna, nestled alongside the river next to The Cooperage and Boone & Crockett, offers a serene escape. The business moved there in November from its former spot at Zocalo Food Park.

Since then, Hot Spell has seen significant success, said James Shiparski, a partner in the business with its founder, Jaime Meyer. “We’re busier than I was projecting us to be, which has been fantastic,” he said, noting that the surroundings are surprisingly picturesque. “For being in the middle of the city, it’s more still and more peaceful than you think it would be.”

The riverside setting, 818 S. Water St., offers a glimpse of the Hoan Bridge and, on weekends, the quiet calm of boat-free waters, interrupted only by the occasional Coast Guard craft, Shiparski said. Instead of industrial grit, sauna-goers are likely to witness leaping fish and witness flyovers from waterfowl.

“You’ll see salmon jumping in the water … all the different ducks and geese. You know, I see a larger variety than I saw when we were down at South Shore Park.”

The sauna itself is also an oasis, with string lights twinkling overhead, neat stacks of firewood and a privacy fence sheltering Hot Spell from the bustling bar crowd.

The relocation came with a shift in Hot Spell’s business model, with social sessions taking precedence — though private bookings are still available. Saunas have historically been a social practice, and Hot Spell’s new approach seeks to embrace that tradition. Amid the change, Shiparski expected some initial hesitation from guests—and he was right.

“I think there is a lot of trepidation for some people who are a little bit more private initially,” he said. “But when you and sit in a room with six or seven other people, you realize we’re all the same. There’s no pomp and circumstance, or somebody puffing up and thinking they’re better than anybody. It becomes this space that’s incredibly welcoming and supportive and fun.”

But guests have quickly warmed up to the idea. “People have really been loving the fact that they can connect to other people and be in an environment that kind of serves like — you could imagine — a happy hour, but not around a bar,” Shiparski said. “It’s just a different, new experience that people don’t have many options for, especially in Wisconsin.”

Hot Spell Sauna opened in 2021 with the goal to bring the “life-changing benefits of sauna” to Milwaukee residents. The ancient practice is thought to have originated in Finland and involves alternating between steam-filled saunas, which can reach up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, and cold-water plunges.

Sauna enthusiasts tout health and emotional benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, stress reduction, pain relief, improved circulation and potential cognitive benefits.

Beyond northern Europe, various cultures around the world have embraced similar practices, with saunas, sweat lodges and public baths playing significant roles in the Roman Empire, the Middle East, Japan and the modern Americas.

At its new location, Hot Spell offers both its electric cedar barrel sauna and wood-fired box sauna, as well as cold showers, harbor cold plunges and an outdoor lounge area.

For more information, to become a member or to purchase a session, visit the Hot Spell website.

Photos

