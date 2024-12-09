Growing Personal Injury Law Firm Opening New Third Ward Office

Nicolet Law, famed for its 'get the beard' ads, is taking over two-story space.

The beard has landed in the Historic Third Ward.

Personal injury firm Nicolet Law is dramatically expanding its Milwaukee presence by quadrupling its office space.

The firm, led by attorney Russell Nicolet and famous for its “get the beard” advertising, is taking over the Zizzo Group‘s former two-story office space at 207 N. Milwaukee St.

Nicolet will occupy 13,500 square feet of office space in a building that was originally constructed in 1915 for the Phoenix Knitting Company. The Hudson-based company has 11 offices in Wisconsin and 13 more in Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa.

“The Third Ward is an iconic, historic area in the heart of Milwaukee, making it a great fit as one of our flagship offices for the Midwest,” said Russell Nicolet. “The collaborative design of the space, the natural light, character, and the building’s roots in Milwaukee industry all made it the perfect fit for Nicolet Law. It really encompasses the energy we wanted for our employees and our clients, plus it gives us the space we need to grow. We are proud to make an investment in the community and plan to hire more local attorneys for this office. This office will also allow us to host more events and further our connections with our local universities. Having grown up in both Sheboygan and Green Bay along with spending time at County Stadium as a kid, it’s so great to be expanding in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.”

The firm currently leases a 3,160-square-foot space at 241 N. Broadway. Nicolet has relied on his trademark facial hair to promote his firm in the competitive personal injury marketplace, known locally for ads with a former science fiction television star or a slogan about the number of calls required.

The new space is an office condominium owned by Anne Zizzo. In 2022, she relocated her marketing firm a half-mile southwest to Walker’s Point, purchasing and renovating the two-story building at 131-141 S. 1st St.

“I received many offers to lease the space, but I took my time in selecting one,” said Zizzo. “It is important to me to bring tenants to these neighborhoods that will really benefit local residents and the business community. Plus Russell Nicolet and I have become friends through this process – and it’s great to do business with friends.”

In addition to being a marketing and advertising maven, Zizzo now finds herself a growing real estate investor. In October 2023, Skilos pet store opened a second store in the first floor of her Walker’s Point building.

Nicolet is expected to move into the new office in January 2025. It signed a 20-year lease.

A Zizzo press release describes the Third Ward space as “an inverted office layout with offices on the interior and workstations located on the perimeter….The offices feature full glass fronts and sliding doors as an extension of the workspace. Additionally, the design includes several flexible space common areas, including a café, collaboration areas and conference rooms with movable pieces to convert into larger settings, which will allow Nicolet Law to host community events.”

Zizzo, through an investment affiliate, has owned the space since 2013. It was previously redesigned by the architecture firm RINKA.

Prior to Zizzo, the space was occupied by Fullhouse Media and the Posner Gallery. The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design previously occupied the building from 1974 to 1984. The mixed-use building is today filled with residential and commercial condominiums. The now-defunct Phoenix Knitting developed several buildings in the Third Ward.

