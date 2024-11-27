ArchWell Health Opening Three Senior-Focused Clinics in Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, senior-focused health care provider is planning to open at least three clinics in the city of Milwaukee.

ArchWell Health filed building permit requests to open clinics at 2730 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 1010 W. Layton Ave. and 6707 W. Hampton Ave.

According to its website, the Tennessee-based business currently has clinics in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada and North Carolina. The investor-backed business launched in 2020.

“ArchWellHealth is a new, innovative healthcare provider devoted to improving the lives of our senior members,” says a SimplyHired job posting from the company. “We deliver best-in-class care at comfortable, accessible neighborhood clinics where seniors can feel at home and become part of a vibrant, wellness-focused community. Our members experience greater continuity of care, as well as the comfort of knowing they will be treated with respect by people who genuinely care about them, their families, and their communities.”

The business provides primary care to seniors, age 60 and above. “With longer appointment times, in-house lab testing, same-day scheduling and weekly social activities, ArchWell Health members experience how the little things change everything,” says its press releases.

According to the permit filings, ArchWell is working with design firm Earl Swensson Associates of Nashville on its Milwaukee clinics.

The King Drive clinic would occupy an approximately 6,800-square-foot former restaurant building. Best known as a home for its original tenant Ponderosa, it was most recently home to the short-lived Q restaurant.

The Layton Avenue clinic would fill approximately hall of a strip mall, 938 W. Layton Ave., anchored by an IHOP restaurant. ArchWell is leasing four stalls totaling 6,215 square feet. The middle of the space was previously occupied by Garden Wine & Spirits.

The Hampton Avenue clinic will be located in a former Walgreens store that closed in 2023. The 13,855-square-foot building will be fully occupied by the new clinic.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The business was registered with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions in late August.

