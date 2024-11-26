Members can get 2 free tickets worth $60 to 'Flamenco Nutcracker,' while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Studio K Flamenco’s Flamenco Nutcracker on Dec. 7.

The Flamenco Nutcracker returns for its fifth anniversary season! Experience the passion of Flamenco with an all new international cast of musicians and dancers visiting Milwaukee for this one time event. Latin Grammy nominated guitarist Andrés Vadin of Havana, Cuba will be joined by Grammy award winning percussionist Diego Alvarez of Venezuela and Flamenco singer José Cortés. The spectacular, internationally renowned dancer and choreographer, Manuel Gutierrez of Córdoba, Spain returns in the role of the Matador Prince.

There are two performances of Flamenco Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. and at 7 p.m. For more information click here.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $30 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Saturday, Dec. 7 performance at 7 p.m. at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, WI.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

