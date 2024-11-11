North Point Parking Lot Could Be Finished by Summer
County Board approved funding to finish project in 2025 budget.
Milwaukee County will likely finish the $13 million redevelopment of the North Point parking lot in time for start of summer next year.
The parking lot, as most Milwaukeeans are aware, is more than a place to park along the lake. The lot provides the closest access to Bradford Beach and is also a popular meeting spot for many residents. It’s also the site of a Milwaukee County Parks concession stand run by Moosa’s Custard Stand.
The project has been in the works for approximately five years. Parks is currently rebuilding the stone revetment hemming the north end of Bradford Beach and protecting the lot from lake surges. In particular, the area of the lot nearest the lakeshore has been degraded by erosion and now regularly floods. In 2020, winter storms caused damage all along Milwaukee’s shoreline, including to North Point.
The Milwaukee County Board recently adopted a budget for 2025, which included approximately $1.2 million to finish the North Point Project. To date, the county has budgeted just over $13 million for planning, design and construction. Parks has worked with a handful of contractors on the project including Freshwater Engineering, Visu-sewer, Gestra Engineering Inc., Resource Environmental Solutions, Inc. and Short Elliott Hendrickson.
The project was split into two phases after construction quotes came in higher than expected. The first phase, or construction of the stone wall, is expected to finish this fall. Work on the parking lot will begin in 2025 and it will include a new pedestrian path connecting the concession stand to a path along the lakefront.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 2025 Milwaukee County Budget
- MKE County: North Point Parking Lot Could Be Finished by Summer - Graham Kilmer - Nov 11th, 2024
- MKE County: Board Quickly Adopts 2025 Budget - Graham Kilmer - Nov 7th, 2024
- Milwaukee County Board Advances 2025 Budget Focused on Upstream Services - County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson - Nov 7th, 2024
- Milwaukee DSA Supports County Finance Committee’s Right To Counsel Funding Amendment - Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America - Nov 4th, 2024
- MKE County: Supervisors Move to Create Civilian Review Board for Sheriff - Graham Kilmer - Nov 3rd, 2024
- MKE County: Tight Budget Forces Difficult Vote on Housing, Juvenile Justice - Graham Kilmer - Nov 1st, 2024
- Transportation: MCTS Will Hire Its Own Personnel For Security - Graham Kilmer - Oct 29th, 2024
- Transportation: MCTS Plans 2025 Fare Increase - Graham Kilmer - Oct 28th, 2024
- Preserve Our Parks Calls for Fair Funding of Our Public Parks - Preserve Our Parks - Oct 28th, 2024
- Milwaukee County Deserves a Budget that Prioritizes the Needs of the People - Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression - Oct 28th, 2024
Read more about 2025 Milwaukee County Budget here
MKE County
-
MCTS Tries New Tactics To Improve Safety for OperatorsNov 9th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
King Park Community Center Turkey Drive UnderwayNov 8th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Board Quickly Adopts 2025 BudgetNov 7th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer