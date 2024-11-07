Members can get 2 free tickets worth $76 to 'Concert for Peace,' while supplies last.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Concert for Peace on November 24.

MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ winner Courtney Bryan’s “Sanctum” headlines this annual Thanksgiving concert — a powerful piece infused with gospel influences and a call for unity against brutality. Michael Kropf’s moving violin concerto, “Moses in Nederland,” featuring Sabrina Tabby, echoes Yiddish tunes and poetry from Nazi-occupied Holland. This program is anchored by the powerful Little Priest Singers. There will be a pre-concert talk at 4:00 p.m. with the conductor David Bloom, the Iranian composer Niloufar Nourbakhsh, and Kropf.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Sunday, November 24 concert at 5:00 p.m. performed at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, WI.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

Not a Member, But Still Want To Go?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks like this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks of becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.