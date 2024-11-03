Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Nov 3rd, 2024 04:01 pm

Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2024 Award Recipients

Ray Manista, Northwestern Mutual, honored with award

Oct 29th, 2024 by Greater Milwaukee Committee

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Welcomes Kim Valenta as New Outreach Coordinator

Will focus on serving businesses in South Central Wisconsin

Oct 29th, 2024 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

CMRignite Appoints Kevin E. Stone as Vice President of Creative Services

Stone’s leadership in advertising will position agency for continued creative excellence

Oct 21st, 2024 by CMRignite

Wisconsin Lutheran High School Welcomes Sixth Principal Since 1954

Mr. Landon Zacharyasz joins WLHS as the sixth principal in 70 years

Oct 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Lutheran High School

Gov. Evers Appoints Rachel Bouressa to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board

Oct 18th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Secretary Boardman announces new deputy secretary of WisDOT

WisDOT leader Scott Lawry is appointed to serve as the agency’s new deputy secretary.

Oct 17th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

WISN 12 Welcomes Blake Eason as the New Co-anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.’ Weekdays

WISN 12’s Derrick Rose takes on additional co-anchor duties on ‘WISN 12 News at 6:00 p.m.’

Oct 16th, 2024 by WISN 12

raSmith Promotes Paul McIlheran to Assistant Director of Site Design Services

McIlheran will assist with leading raSmith’s team of site planners, civil engineers, & landscape architects who work on projects across the U.S.

Oct 15th, 2024 by raSmith

Gov. Evers Appoints Corey Dassow as Taylor County Sheriff

Oct 10th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Craig Reukauf as Grant County Sheriff

Oct 10th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin Public Radio Names Latest News Fellows

Oct 9th, 2024 by WPR Staff

Mount Pleasant Hires Communications Director

Sean Ryan Fills Role to Promote Village and Inform Residents

Oct 8th, 2024 by Village of Mount Pleasant

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Nicole Masnica Honored as “Woman in the Lead” by Wisconsin Law Journal

Oct 8th, 2024 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Phoenix Investors Appoints Jeff Dortona Chief Financial Officer

Oct 7th, 2024 by Phoenix Investors

