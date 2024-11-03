New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces 2024 Award Recipients
Ray Manista, Northwestern Mutual, honored with award
Oct 29th, 2024 by Greater Milwaukee Committee
Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Welcomes Kim Valenta as New Outreach Coordinator
Will focus on serving businesses in South Central Wisconsin
Oct 29th, 2024 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
CMRignite Appoints Kevin E. Stone as Vice President of Creative Services
Stone’s leadership in advertising will position agency for continued creative excellence
Oct 21st, 2024 by CMRignite
Wisconsin Lutheran High School Welcomes Sixth Principal Since 1954
Mr. Landon Zacharyasz joins WLHS as the sixth principal in 70 years
Oct 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Lutheran High School
Secretary Boardman announces new deputy secretary of WisDOT
WisDOT leader Scott Lawry is appointed to serve as the agency’s new deputy secretary.
Oct 17th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
WISN 12 Welcomes Blake Eason as the New Co-anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.’ Weekdays
WISN 12’s Derrick Rose takes on additional co-anchor duties on ‘WISN 12 News at 6:00 p.m.’
Oct 16th, 2024 by WISN 12
raSmith Promotes Paul McIlheran to Assistant Director of Site Design Services
McIlheran will assist with leading raSmith’s team of site planners, civil engineers, & landscape architects who work on projects across the U.S.
Oct 15th, 2024 by raSmith
Gov. Evers Appoints Corey Dassow as Taylor County Sheriff
Oct 10th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers Appoints Craig Reukauf as Grant County Sheriff
Oct 10th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
Mount Pleasant Hires Communications Director
Sean Ryan Fills Role to Promote Village and Inform Residents
Oct 8th, 2024 by Village of Mount Pleasant
