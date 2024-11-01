The DNR Has Been Without A Leader For One Year

Gov. Evers has yet to appoint a replacement for Adam Payne. Power struggle with Legislature a factor.

For a year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has operated without a leader at the helm, and some former agency heads say Gov. Tony Evers may be waiting to see whether the election changes prospects for state Senate confirmation of his next appointee.

It’s the longest the agency has been without a DNR secretary in more than two decades, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau. Former DNR Secretarysaid he can’t recall any significant gap in the office in more than 50 years.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Meyer said.

Meyer was the last secretary appointed by the Natural Resources Board before former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson and the Legislature stripped the board of that power in 1995. Meyer served as DNR secretary from 1993 until 2002, and Thompson reappointed him to the position in 1998.

Meyer said the year-long vacancy is at the heart of a political battle between the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Senate, which has rejected 21 Evers’ appointees. They include eight appointees fired last fall, as well as Evers’ appointee to the Public Service Commission in January.

“Hopefully, something will break after the election if the governor feels he needs a different legislature to work with,” Meyer said.

Election could narrow GOP majority in the State Senate

Republicans hold a 22-10 majority in the Senate with one district vacant, but Democrats are hoping to gain seats under new legislative maps that’s made some districts more competitive. Former DNR Secretary Scott Hassett said redistricting could change the dynamics. Hassett served from 2003 to 2007 under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.

“The governor may be waiting till after the election, and the deck is reshuffled, and it becomes more optimistic about getting somebody confirmed,” Hassett said.

Meyer noted there’s not many Senate seats on the ballot this election, meaning Republicans will maintain their majority. Still, Hassett said many political trade-offs take place when it comes to budgeting and appointments. Evers will make his proposal for the next two-year state budget early next year, which Republicans will ultimately rewrite.

“There may be some horse-trading and and maybe it becomes a priority of the governor to say I want these confirmations, and maybe they trade that for something else,” Hassett said.

Evers previously told WPR that the firing of his appointees has made it more difficult to hire a secretary following the resignation of Adam Payne for personal reasons last October. Evers’ office didn’t return requests for comment about the ongoing vacancy.

GOP lawmakers say they’ve approved most of Evers’ appointees

Republican lawmakers say they’ve approved the vast majority of Evers’ appointees. Since Evers took office in 2019, the Senate has confirmed 579 appointees, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau. There are currently 175 appointees awaiting Senate confirmation.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not respond to a request for comment. After the firing of Evers’ appointees last fall, he said in a statement that they were unqualified to serve.

“Wisconsinites will not stand for public servants who are unqualified or refuse to follow the law,” LeMahieu said then.

Hassett said the governor normally wouldn’t have a problem finding qualified candidates to lead the agency, attributing it to “nasty politics.” Meyer said he’s heard from some potential appointees that they don’t want to place their families and careers in the middle of a political game between Evers and GOP lawmakers.

Former DNR leaders say the agency needs a secretary

Both agree the ongoing vacancy is a serious problem. While they say it’s not a reflection of Acting Secretary Steven Little, Hassett said he’s not empowered to lead on big issues that could be addressed in the next budget cycle.

Hassett cited the looming deficit in the state’s fish and wildlife account, underfunding of state parks that are facing a backlog of projects and disputes over PFAS regulations and management of wolves and deer.

“You need somebody that can speak for the agency and be out front on these issues,” Hassett said.

Paul Heinen served as the DNR’s legislative liaison for 44 years until he retired in 2014. Heinen, who’s now the policy director for Wisconsin’s Green Fire, said the vacancy also creates uncertainty for DNR staff.

“It’s really important to know that you have the blessing of your bosses,” Heinen said. “When you don’t have the boss, that leaves a gap.”

Meyer said it’s also bad for the public.

“You’re in a weaker position in competing for resources if you’re an acting secretary, and the agency can suffer because of that,” Meyer said.

Both say Evers’ next appointee to lead the agency should have a good understanding of conservation or environmental programs and be able to work with both political parties, as well as build public support for issues to break down partisan divides.

“You may disagree on some things, but you got to find out what you can agree on and what is important,” Hassett said.

Meyer said Evers should make a decision on his next appointee by the end of the year, adding the two parties may have to work closer together after the election.

“We’ll know on Nov. 6 what the Legislature looks like,” Meyer said. “Hopefully, the governor would move forward with a candidate as soon as possible thereafter.”

The DNR has been without a secretary for a year. Former agency leaders say that's a problem.