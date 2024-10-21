A Guide To Early Voting in Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You don’t have to wait until Nov. 5 to vote in person in Wisconsin.

Whether it’s Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, Eric Hovde or Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee voters can cast their ballots at one of 10 locations starting Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The process, technically in-person absentee voting, allows Wisconsin voters to cast their ballot up until the Sunday before the election (Nov. 3).

But there are a few simple key rules to keep in mind. Only Milwaukee voters can vote at Milwaukee polling places, the last day both register in person AND vote early is Friday, Nov. 1 and all of the same rules still apply (voters must present a photo identification with proof of address). Voters that are unable to vote early may still register and vote in person at their polling place on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters casting a ballot in the early voting process should expect to find an electronic machine instead of the traditional paper ballot. The machines, in use since 2018, accommodate the varied ballots and allow voters to vote at any early voting site.

Milwaukee’s early votes are counted alongside all of the absentee ballots at the city’s central count facility on election day. For the 2024 election that will be the Baird Center.

The City of Milwaukee will accept returned ballots at any of its early voting sites during their regular hours. Drop boxes, again legal due to a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, are located in secured locations outside of public libraries and a handful of municipal buildings.

Voters can monitor the return status of their ballot and check other election information on the My Vote WI website.

Early Voting Locations

The following sites will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The following sites will be open shorter hours with a dizzying array of options

Clinton Rose Senior Center – 3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. – M-F 12 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dr. – M-F 12 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Milwaukee Area Technical College – S Building – 700 W. State St – M-F 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

UW-Milwaukee Zelazo Center – 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. – M-F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat 10/26 and Sun 10-27 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Friday 11/1 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Libraries are available for early voting on Mondays and Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Two of the libraries, as noted, are available for early voting on Sundays.

Good Hope Library – 7717 W. Good Hope Rd. (Sundays 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Mitchell Street Library – 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. – M and

Tippecanoe Library – 3912 S. Howell Ave. (Sundays 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Washington Park Library – 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

The Milwaukee Election Commission website includes more information on early voting.

