Evers Appoints Fifth-Generation Dairy Farmer To DNR Board

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday appointed Waupaca County dairy farmer Rachel Bouressa to the Wisconsin Natural Resource Board — the policy making body for the state Department of Natural Resources.

Evers appointees, who now control the body, have become a political flashpoint in recent years after an appointee of Republican Gov. Scott Walker refused to leave his seat for more than a year after the expiration of his term. Republicans in the state Senate have also denied the confirmation of several of Evers’ nominees for the board over disagreements about water quality and wolf population management policies.

“Our farmers and our state’s agricultural industry are vital to Wisconsin’s culture, heritage, and economy — and the Natural Resources Board is a critical partner in our work to conserve farmland, bolster sustainable farming practices, and ensure the growth and success of our state’s economy,” Evers said in a statement. “I’m excited that Rachel Bouressa will bring her wealth of experience and expertise in agriculture and environmental science to the Board.”

Bouressa is the fifth generation of her family to run its 90-cow dairy farm outside of New London. She is a director at-large on the Wisconsin Farm Bureau board, is a member of the local chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union and works as a project coordinator at GrassWorks, a non-profit focused on sustainable grass grazing practices for dairy farmers.

“As a fifth-generation farmer and an advocate for farming and preserving our natural resources, I’ve always had a passion for the connection between agriculture and conservation,” Bouressa said. “I am honored to represent our farmers on the Natural Resources Board and am excited to learn and get to work.”

Gov. Evers appoints Waupaca Co. dairy farmer to Natural Resources Board was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.