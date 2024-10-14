Halloween Houses Turn Bay View Into Boo View

Many neighbors go all out for Halloween, but none more so than these two houses.

Things are getting spooky in Bay View.

Many houses in the southside neighborhood have donned their Halloween decorations, but two favorites are again at the head of the pack.

A&J’s Halloween House, 2943 S. Clement Ave., has an out-of-this-world display this year. The 2024 display transforms an ordinary front yard into the home of an ancient alien civilization. Spaceships, pyramids and fright-inducing moving displays are a sight to behold.

The annual display, created by Andy Reid and Jamie Beauchamp-Reid, raises money for Pathfinders, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless and housing-insecure youth. Primarily by collecting donations from passersby, the couple has donated more than $68,000 to the organization. They’ve also been featured on ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan show. Last year’s display merged famous Halloween characters with a “Wheel of Fortune” game, with the puzzle updating throughout each week.

The lights are on on Clement Avenue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until at least 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Nightmare is Back

A few blocks northwest of A&J’s, another Bay View Halloween institution is back in full force after a year off.

The Nightmare Before Christmas House, 2752 S. Logan Ave., honors the stop-motion animated film released in 1993 by Tim Burton. Spanning several neighboring houses, there is often water, smoke and several other elaborate lighting effects.

The display is led by owner Paul J. Tennessen. In 2021, he told Urban Milwaukee he picked the film because the decorations aren’t too scary for children, but they can still be interactive. It also allows the display to continue into December.

Tennessen collects donations for the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, or MADACC, via a drop box. But given health-related financial issues, Tennessen is also accepting candy donations to hand out during trick or treat, which involves closing the entire 2700 block of S. Logan Avenue and draws thousands of hungry children.

With only a few blocks between the houses, you can walk between them any evening. Or you can join the thousands of trick-or-treaters who will ply the neighborhood on Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.

You can keep updated on both displays on their respective Facebook pages (A&J’s and NBCBV).

Photos

